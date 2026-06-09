Andre, Anna Wintour, Usher: best and worst dressed at Tony Awards

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Best
Andre de Shields
It’s not often that one talks about red carpet moments at the Tony’s. Heck, even the show barely gets any attention. But this time around, it’s on everyone’s lips, and this big transformation is captured by the vibrant look worn by theatre legend De Shields.
With purple being the main motif, he stuns in his knee-length coat and complementary bowtie. The purple trousers feature a white printed motif that goes well with the highlight of the entire ensemble, his eye makeup.
Rather than heavy eyeshadow or dramatic eyeliner, he dazzles on the carpet in dotted geometric makeup that captures Xhosa dotted face paint that has been reimagined.
Whitney Leavitt
Fun, romantic and no-nonsense, Leavitt showcases how to embrace a feminine silhouette while still merging sharp lines that make this black and nude-toned gown a memorable moment and one well worth duplicating.
Jeremy Pope
Pope makes another head-turning moment in Robert Wun. We don’t see a lot of gloved looks in menswear, but who needs them opera-style when you can rock the faux-claw trend instead?
Danielle Brooks
At face value, Brooks is in a simple dress. But wherever she shot the glittering Wiederhoeft dress, the fabric caught the light in the most beautiful shades. And while her off-the-shoulder detail is fine just as is, the lace intensifies her cleavage and glowing-skin look — a look that understands just how its wearer photographs.
Marty Lauer
Capturing the whimsy and girly essence of his drag queen persona, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Lauer is pretty in pink, topping the look with a playful bow that is not always easy to pull off.
Paige Hyman
The ethereal all-black gown is a total winner. Rather than go for drama and over-the-top details that would wear her, Hyman is a vision in a flowy black number and understated accessories that make the dress look like it was made only for her to wear — which is exactly what one needs to see in a great red-carpet moment.
Marissa Jaret Winokur
It wouldn’t be a red carpet without a high slit, and Winokur is bringing the drama this time around. Playing with her hourglass silhouette, she rocks an all-scarlet look with a corset and striking velour skirt. She goes bold with a red lip, topped with a half-up, half-down hairdo.
Anna Wintour
She is not one to walk a red carpet, but with the Tony’s raising the bar, are we surprised Wintour rocked up? While she often attends all events with her daughter, Bee Schafer, who often outdresses her as a human handbag, this time around Wintour is making all the right moves in this floral number. Rather than a regular love for floral prints, the appliques give the look some vibrance thanks to the folds featured as well.
Mark and Stephen Hoying
Almost leaning on costume, the couple were able to match in these YMCA-ready getups that feel like an appropriate amount of camp at Broadway’s biggest night. From Mark’s inspired dropped neckline to Scott’s playful tux, we hope these two can make the Met steps next year as burgeoning style stars.
Worst
Usher
Lazy and uninspired, Usher embraces a chocolate leather and lace look that’s better suited for a music award show rather than a serious night of glamour. What could have been jazzed up with a brooch or interesting collar design becomes a wasted opportunity to make a statement.
Jordan Roth
Roth is not one to miss an opportunity to make a statement, but perhaps this one could have gone on the Met Gala costume list. It’s a bit much for a night of glamour, and the headpiece takes away from the beautiful makeup the star often hides with this level of theatrics.
Tituss Burgess
It’s always funny to see Come Dine With Me contestants scramble to save a disastrous dessert and call it a deconstructed cake or tart, but in Burgess’ case, it seems like an intentional disaster. The mesh look could work with the right waistline rather than the frumpy cumberband and dramatic sleeves.
Ariana Debose
The colour is stunning on Debose but the design puckers awkwardly, making the expensive fabric look cheaply assembled. Perhaps a little more styling with a chunky neck piece and belt to cover up the mistakes could have helped to make it not such a jarring sight.
Sunday Times
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