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How did this partnership with Stella Artois come about? The partnership began quite organically in the middle of last year. I had interacted with the team a few times previously, so naturally we began speaking about ways we could work together. I’ve always admired how elegantly their campaigns are curated and executed, so partnering with them felt like a perfect fit.

Talk us through your creative process and inspiration behind the visuals shown in The Perfect Serve book? The creative process was inspired by Africa’s position within tennis and how the continent has created a voice within the sport. I specifically researched black tennis players who paved the way, such as Arthur Ashe, Althea Gibson, and David Samaai, who was the first [black] South African to play at Wimbledon. I spent time studying their stories to draw inspiration and set the tone for this concept of African opulence.

Creative director Kay Kay Ribane in 'The Perfect Serve' Wimbledon-inspired book. (Kay Kay Ribane)

In the age of digital consumption, what made a printed photography book feel like the right medium for this project? This was a moment to celebrate stillness in a heavily digital world. As creatives, our campaigns often get lost in social media feeds over time. The hard work and creativity can become a commodity rather than pieces of art that deserve to be documented for future generations. This book wasn’t just part of a marketing campaign; it is a piece of art meant to be gifted and to live in spaces that appreciate, love, and understand the visual storytelling expressed through photography, tennis, and fashion.

The creative process was inspired by Africa’s position within tennis and how the continent has created a voice within the sport.

Tennis is all about precision while art often thrives on instinct. Where do those two worlds collide for you? Precision and instinct create The Perfect Serve. The practice and repetition that come with training in tennis create precision over time, while the interpretation of emotion and taste comes from the artist’s instinctive creative journey. An artist needs to live life in order to know what story to tell.

Kay Kay Ribane in 'The Perfect Serve'. (Kay Kay Ribane )

What made you want to reimagine Wimbledon’s timeless tradition through the lens of fashion and African opulence? We wanted to bring a new energy to the way people view tennis and how we, as a community, engage with the sport. We wanted to speak to the modern tennis enthusiast who understands where tennis is going, both in the country and globally. It’s about learning from the past and creating an artistic expression that current and future generations can connect with. This is evident in the book’s predominantly black-and-white aesthetic, as well as the styling and props used for the shoot.

Wimbledon is reimagined through the lens of fashion and African opulence in 'The Perfect Serve'. (Kay Kay Ribane)

Is there a particular image, detail, or creative decision in this book that people may overlook, but you’re especially proud of? I think one element people may overlook is the craftsmanship involved in creating the actual book, which I captured. People often get carried away by what’s inside the book but ignore the craftsmanship that goes into making it. Another aspect of the book I’d like to highlight is an image of me looking at another image from a tennis series I was part of alongside my sisters, Manthe and Tebogo Ribane, as well as Wanda Lephoto and Kabelo Kungwane, all captured by Andile Buka. The image was taken at the Yeoville Tennis Club.

If someone unfamiliar with Wimbledon picked up this book, what do you hope they would understand — not just about tennis, but about beauty, craftsmanship, and culture? This book is a celebration of the history of tennis, the culture of elegance, the beauty of craftsmanship, and the stillness of opulence.

If you were dressing for Centre Court this Wimbledon, what are the five fashion staples you couldn’t do without? A white tailored suit. A green tie. Loafers. A pair of shades and lastly, a good timepiece.

What does The Perfect Serve mean to you? The Perfect Serve is a journey that speaks to everyone who is in pursuit of finding their perfect craft and moment. It’s a journey that motivates creation, ignites storytelling, and amplifies collaboration.

What’s the last thing that genuinely inspired you? My family. Being able to look back at where we came from and see the possibilities ahead has been a major source of motivation, while also inspiring where we are going in the future.

Credits:

Creative Director & Muse: Kokona Ribane

Producer: Katerina Phillips/CSA Global

Producer: Melanie Nicholson/Stella Artois

Producer: Blaire Jorgensen/Stella Artois

Production Manager: Isaac Opoku

Production Company: Co-Art Studios

Models: Maréva Charone M’peti; Tshepo Mokonyane; Emmanuel Gboreoluwa

Make Up Artist: Khopotso Khalema

Stylist: Nhlanhla Buys

Assistant Stylist: Karabo Tshabalala

Mozzafiato: Norleen Khumalo

Tennis Consultant: Karen MacRae

Book Design: Abdul Lesedi Goulanka

Cover Art Design: Millandrie Molotsi & Kokona Ribane

Archival photograph featured on pages 44-47:

Photography: Andile Buka.

Muses featured: Wanda Lephoto, Manthe Ribane, KayKay Ribane, Tebogo Ribane & Kabelo Kungwane.

Special Thanks to: Patrick Mable Ribane, Anna Ribane, Serengeti Estates, Boys of Soweto, Sinnamon PR & Communications, Lindani Styling, Musawekosi, Pulp Paperworks, Ellis Park Arena