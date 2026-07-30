IN PICS | Orlando Pirates and Adidas honour the City of Gold

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Players wearing the new away kit. Picture:

The new Orlando Pirates home and away jerseys have arrived. While they often stir a lot of drama, they also feature a number of concepts, collaborations and considered design elements.

Adidas and the football club’s latest release features a campaign film honouring Johannesburg, the City of Gold. This coincides with the Buccaneers celebrating their 90th anniversary in 2027 threaded in gold.

Here’s a look at the designs:

Cemran Dansin sports the away kit celebrating the City of Gold. Picture: (Supplied by adidas)

A closer look at the gold details on the new jersey. Picture: (Supplied by adidas)

Orlando Pirates forward Evidence Makgopa in the campaign shoot for the new jerseys. Picture: (Supplied by adidas)

The golden motif and threads in the design of the jersey feature Climacool tech to keep players at high performance. Picture: (Supplied by Adidas)

Stars of the football club in their away kit. Picture: (Supplied by Adidas)

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