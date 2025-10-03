Tasty tips to make you a top chef like Jameson Stocks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jameson Stocks shares his advice on how to handle a career in the kitchen.

For many young chefs, the dream of earning a Michelin star or becoming a household name in the culinary world seems like a distant, almost mythical goal.

For Jameson Stocks, the internationally acclaimed chef trained by Marco Pierre White, the journey from kitchen apprentice to Michelin stardom is built on passion, resilience and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence.

Stocks, who has cooked for some of the world’s most high-profile figures, including Tom Hanks, the Kardashians, Jeff Bezos and Samuel L Jackson, knows what it takes to rise to the top. With successful restaurants in the UK and an ever-growing reputation, his influence extends across continents, including in South Africa, where he has collaborated with top local chef Peter Tempelhoff and built a strong following among SA’s rising culinary talents.

He shares his advice for South African chefs looking to reach the pinnacle of the industry:

1. Master the basics and reinvent them

“The best chefs in the world aren’t only creative, they have absolute mastery over the fundamentals,” said Stocks.

Before experimenting with avant-garde techniques or deconstructing dishes, a chef must perfect the classics.

“If you can’t make a flawless sauce, cook a perfect steak or balance flavours instinctively, you won’t have a strong foundation to innovate from.”

Stocks emphasised the importance of learning from the greats, whether through apprenticeships, working in world-class kitchens or studying the work of chefs such White, Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse.

2. Work in the best kitchens, even if it’s brutal

Michelin stars aren’t handed out lightly, and the kitchens that earn them are intense, high-pressure environments. Stocks credited his training under White as some of the most demanding and most formative of his career.

“If you want to play with the best you have to train with the best,” he said.

“Seek out top kitchens, whether in South Africa or abroad. It won’t be easy. You’ll work long hours, you’ll get yelled at and you’ll be pushed beyond what you think you’re capable of. But that’s where greatness is forged.”

For South African chefs, excelling in local fine dining establishments, such as those recognised by Relais & Châteaux and the Eat Out Awards, can be a stepping stone to international opportunities.

3. Discipline and resilience will set uou apart

While talent is crucial, discipline, resilience and work ethic are what separate good chefs from the exceptional.

“Everyone wants the glory, but few are willing to endure the grind,” Stocks said. “You have to be obsessed. It’s not a job, it’s a life.”

He stressed setbacks are inevitable.

“You’ll burn dishes, mess up services and face rejection. The difference between those who make it and those who don’t is how they handle failure.”

4. Find your own signature style

While learning from the best is essential, the ultimate goal is to develop a unique voice as a chef. Stocks encouraged young chefs to explore their personal influences, whether it’s South Africa’s rich culinary heritage, global flavours or experimental techniques.

“Look at chefs such as Tempelhoff and Kobus van der Merwe. They’ve taken South African cuisine and elevated it to an international level,” Stocks said. “You have to find what makes you different, what makes your food unmistakably yours.”

5. Excellence is in the details

Michelin stars and culinary prestige aren’t only about big, bold flavours; they’re about the small things done flawlessly.

“The way a dish is plated, the consistency of a sauce, the way a kitchen is run — it all matters,” Stocks said. “Great chefs obsess over the details.”

6. Never stop learning

Despite reaching the top of the industry, Stocks continues to evolve.

“The moment you think you know everything is the moment you start declining,” he warned.

He encouraged young chefs to travel, taste, read, experiment and never stop refining their craft.

For South African chefs aspiring to Michelin-star status or international recognition, Stocks’ advice is clear: “Success in the industry isn’t about luck; it’s about obsession, perseverance and a relentless pursuit of perfection.

“If you’re willing to put in the work, there’s no limit to where you can go.”