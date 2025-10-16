Do South Africans know what’s in their vinegar? No, and here’s why

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Do South Africans really know what they put on their slap chips? Expert weighs in.

A recent national survey conducted by WhyFive, a strategic consumer insight consultancy, has revealed widespread confusion among South African consumers about vinegar — particularly the difference between naturally fermented and imitation vinegar.

With more than 1,700 respondents across income and age groups, the findings show that only 24% of consumers clearly understand the distinction, while nearly a third were unaware that one even exists.

The misconception runs deep: 28% of respondents believe imitation vinegar is simply “watered-down natural vinegar” and more than half are unsure whether imitation vinegar is as healthy as its naturally fermented counterpart. Noticing how South Africans use the product for salad dressings and even household cleaning, Safari Vinegar launched a campaign to educate consumers.

Naturally fermented vinegar is produced through a slow, traditional process using fruit or grain sugars, resulting in a product rich in nutrients and flavour. By contrast, imitation vinegar is typically a mix of synthetic acetic acid and water. Synthetic acetic acid is derived from petrochemical sources — a byproduct of fossil fuel production — and lacks the natural fermentation properties and potential health benefits of traditional vinegar.

Consumers are encouraged to check labels carefully for words such as “naturally fermented” and to look for the South African Natural Vinegar Manufacturers Association (SANVA) seal of authenticity. Vinegars labelled “imitation” or lacking natural fermentation indicators may not offer the same quality or health benefits.

“Vinegar is in nearly every South African pantry, yet most people don’t know what’s in their bottle,” says Kirsten Paul, brand manager of Safari Vinegar. “This campaign is about informing. When consumers understand the difference, they’re better equipped to choose what’s right for their health and their homes.”

Vinegar is one of those everyday essentials that can do it all — from the kitchen to your cleaning cupboard — offering an affordable, natural and eco-friendly solution with countless uses. It’s also been a favourite for pickling fresh produce such as cucumbers, peppers and beets that are now in season. Vinegar plays a key role in preserving these ingredients, both in households and in food manufacturing, helping to extend shelf life and enhance flavour.

And with spring in full swing, vinegar also proves its worth as a natural cleaning agent, helping South Africans freshen up their homes without the use of harsh chemicals.