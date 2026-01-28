Why South Africans are gaining weight and doing nothing about it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As belts tighten and weight goals diminish, we chat to dieticians about feasible ways to lose unwanted kilos

A study conducted by consumer insights agency KLA found there was a gap between health intentions and behaviours of South Africans.

The survey of 40,000 people uncovered a paradox in health behaviour. While 84% said they try to take care of their physical health and 82% believe working out is important, nearly three in five fall into overweight or obese body mass index (BMI) categories. The results reveal a nation caught between strong health aspirations and the reality of daily habits.

There is a reliance on quick fixes rather than sustainable lifestyle changes. Despite 72% considering themselves healthy eaters and 82% claiming to make an effort to eat enough fruit and vegetables, the data suggests awareness alone is not translating into effective health outcomes.

One of the biggest culprits when it comes to weight loss goals being missed is processed foods.

“Unfortunately ultra-processed foods such as maize and potato chips, baked goods, biscuits and processed meats are often cheaper than one ingredient foods such as fruit, vegetables and meats. In small amounts, the foods can fit into a balanced diet, but more care needs to be taken to include whole and minimally processed foods,” said dietician Ashleigh Caradas.

Ultra-processed foods, in most cases, are described as ‘empty-calorie’ foods, meaning they contain calories but are relatively low in nutrients. — Ashleigh Caradas, dietician

While there might be a call to get more active, it’s also fair to wonder if keeping fit while eating ultra-processed foods can deliver the wanted results. According to Caradas, it might be harder to lose weight if a diet has ultra-processed foods, but it’s not impossible.

“Ultra-processed foods, in most cases, are described as ‘empty-calorie’ foods, meaning they contain calories but are relatively low in nutrients. If someone is active and eating within a calorie deficit, they should be able to lose weight. However, if processed foods form most of the diet they will sacrifice good nutrition. It’s about balancing calories and nutrition.”

Dietician Retha Harmse said: “Studies show ultra-processed foods often lead to greater energy intake, poorer satiety and weight gain, even when calories and nutrients are matched. This is due to how these foods interact with appetite regulation, digestion, and reward systems.”

Harmse said her main aim with clients is to steer them away from a “weight-obsessed lens” which can open the door to fluctuating weight. This is typically a symptom of disrupted body trust, chronic dieting and food insecurity. Harmse suggested people should re-establish internal cues such as eating for hunger, energy or pleasure to help regulate food intake rather than being focused on burning off food through exercise.

With many New Year’s resolutions aiming for healthier habits, newbies to fitness might find it difficult to keep up with the strenuous pressure to stay healthy. Harmse said consistency beats perfection with simple recovery meals and a mix of fibre and protein, which are often enough to support stamina and reduce soreness. Examples include:

a peanut butter sandwich and fruit;

a bowl of oats with seeds and milk;

rice with beans or eggs; and

Greek yoghurt and a banana.

Evidence supports including polyphenol-rich fruits (such as berries, cherries and pomegranate), dairy and omega-3–rich foods (such as pilchards and walnuts) for recovery benefits, particularly in reducing inflammation and muscle soreness — Retha Harmse, dietician

“Evidence also supports including polyphenol-rich fruits (such as berries, cherries and pomegranate), dairy and omega-3–rich foods (such as pilchards and walnuts) for recovery benefits, particularly in reducing inflammation and muscle soreness," said Harmse.

Caradas suggested the best way to have stamina and energy is to balance your blood sugar. For example, white bread with margarine and jam will supply far less sustained energy than wholewheat bread with eggs.

She suggested the following foods to guide you on your health journey if you are on a tight budget:

include more eggs and liver;

combine animal and veg protein;

make limited use of processed meats;

eat tinned fish over fresh fish;

buy chicken whole;

focus on cabbage, spinach and carrots and add from there;

buy fruit in bulk that doesn’t spoil easily (for example, apples and oranges);

consider food gardens;

use tinned and frozen fruit and veg;

use canola oil over olive oil; and

use peanut butter over almond butter.

In terms of meal preparation, she suggested: