One in 20 South Africans using or considering weight loss drugs

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Weight loss medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are gaining traction in South Africa, with one in 20 people already using or considering these treatments.

According to a study by consumer data company Worldpanel by Numerator, about 13% of South Africans fall into this category, despite a general lack of awareness regarding the treatments.

Currently, 63% of South Africans have never heard of injectable weight loss medications.

Usage of GLP-1 medications (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) remains low but is expected to grow. These drugs treat type 2 diabetes and manage weight by mimicking natural gut hormones that regulate blood sugar and appetite.

“Only 37% of consumers are familiar with GLP-1 medications, compared with 47% globally, suggesting the market is still at an early stage of adoption,” the report noted. “However, uptake is expected to increase as key drugs approach patent expiry, which is likely to expand access and reduce costs over time.”

The study revealed that 38% of South Africans are struggling either mentally or physically, significantly higher than the global average of 23%. Leading health concerns include body weight, stress levels, skin issues and anxiety.

Despite these challenges, there is a shift toward healthier living. South Africa is among the top countries prioritising fresh cooking over processed foods.

“The early effects are already visible in how people shop,” said Nick Barrett, country manager for Worldpanel by Numerator in South Africa.

“Even at this early stage, we’re seeing clear shifts in behaviour. Consumers using these treatments are moving away from indulgent categories like snacks and confectionery towards protein, hydration and functional products. As awareness grows and access improves, the impact will become much more widespread.”

Barrett noted that GLP-1 users are already purchasing fewer ready-made meals and sweets, instead opting for protein-rich foods, lighter meals and increased water consumption.

While adoption is most common among higher-income households, the trend suggests broader potential as the market matures.

“As the category expands, the ripple effects are expected to go beyond health care, reshaping demand across multiple FMCG categories and forcing brands to adapt to changing consumption habits.”

TimesLIVE