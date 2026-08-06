RECIPE | Cheesy and creamy, a winter-ready soup to warm your week up

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CREAMY MUSHROOM SOUP & EASY CHEESY TOASTS

Ingredients

50g butter

125m l cream or 75ml yoghurt/75ml cream

cream or 75ml yoghurt/75ml cream 1 shallot finely chopped

5 sprigs thyme stripped

500g mushrooms roughly chopped

500m l beef or vegetable stock

beef or vegetable stock Salt and pepper to taste

Cheese toast ingredients

Baguette or white crusty bread, sliced and par-toasted on one side only

50g grated cheddar

50g grated mozzarella

50g sour cream

½ tsp Dijon mustard

Instructions

Creamy mushroom soup

Melt butter and sweat shallots until shiny and sizzling. Add garlic and thyme and stir for a minute, then add mushrooms. Stir well, coating all the ingredients in butter, and allow to cook for 3-4 minutes. Add broth and bring to a bubble — reduce heat and allow the soup to simmer for another 5-6 minutes. While it’s cooking, mix up your sour cream and grated cheese for the toasts. Take off the heat and allow to rest for a minute or two — blend to your preferred consistency, stir in cream (or cream/yoghurt mixture), grind over black pepper, and serve with cheesy toasts.

Cheese toasts

Mix together cheeses, sour cream and mustard and smear onto the uncooked side of bread with the back of a spoon. Place under a grill for 5 minutes as you take the soup off the stove.

Tips: If you like a thicker soup, add less broth or make a slurry of 1 Tbsp corn flour and about 3 Tbsp milk. Pour slowly into your soup for about 3 minutes before completion to allow the starches to cook and thicken the liquid.

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