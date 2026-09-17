RECIPE | Five ways to make your own koe’sisters this Heritage Month

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After National Koe’sister Day on September 6, Wayne Blake, group food and beverage manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, continues the celebration of cooking the traditional Cape Malay dessert with creative variations.

“A fresh koe’sister done right, you simply cannot beat it. That soft fried dough soaked in syrup, the gentle nuttiness from coconut, and that warm cinnamon spice running all the way through,” he said.

He shared his “cannot fail” koe’sister recipe and five creative twists on the much-loved Cape classic.

Classic koe’sister recipe

Ingredients

500g cake flour

10g baking powder

5g salt

15m l ground cinnamon

ground cinnamon 5m l ground ginger

ground ginger 5m l ground cardamom

ground cardamom 5m l ground aniseed

ground aniseed 100g sugar

2 eggs

250m l milk

milk Oil for frying and greasing

Method

In a large bowl combine the cake flour, baking powder, salt, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground cardamom and ground aniseed. In a separate bowl whisk sugar, eggs and milk until fully combined and add to the dry ingredients. Mix until a soft, slightly sticky dough forms, avoiding overmixing. Cover and rest for 45 minutes at room temperature. Lightly oil or flour hands and portion dough into 20g to 25g pieces. Shape each piece into a small log about 5cm to 6cm long and 2cm thick. Keep shapes consistent for even frying. Heat the oil to 170°C in a deep, heavy-based pot. Fry in small batches, turning gently, until golden brown and cooked through, about every four to six minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon or tongs and drain briefly on paper towel.

For the syrup

Ingredients

500m l water

water 500g sugar

5m l cinammon

cinammon 5ml lemon juice

Method

Combine water, sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice in a pot. Heat while stirring, until the sugar is fully dissolved and the syrup is hot and lightly coating the back of a spoon. Do not reduce to a thick syrup. If needed, loosen with a small splash of hot water to maintain a light pouring consistency. While syrup is hot, dip each koe’sister briefly for three to six seconds using tongs or a slotted spoon, turning once to coat evenly. Remove immediately and allow excess syrup to drip off, then roll in desiccated coconut while still warm. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Safety note: Work with extreme care when handling hot oil and hot syrup as both can cause serious burns. Never overfill the pot with oil and always fry in small batches. Keep the cooking area clear and dry and never allow children near hot oil or syrup.

Spiced pineapple and lime koe’sisters

Creative alternative, spiced pineapple and lime koe’sisters. Picture: (Zandri Gillespie)

Method

Using the classic koe’sister recipe, make a pineapple filling by cooking 150g pineapple crush with 5ml Kashmiri chilli powder over medium heat until jammy and reduced. Allow to cool completely. Portion the dough into equal pieces, flatten each piece into a small disc, place a spoon of the cooled pineapple mixture in the centre, then seal carefully to form a smooth dough ball, ensuring the filling is fully enclosed. Fry as per the classic method, turning gently until golden brown and cooked through. Once fried and soaked, finish with coconut as per the classic recipe, with an optional light dusting of lime zest for a fresh citrus lift.

Top tip: Cook the pineapple until it is almost completely dry and paste-like, reducing heat until most of the moisture has evaporated, since any remaining liquid will soften the dough too much.

Salted condesed milk cardamon koe’sisters

The condensed milk version is creamy and spiced with a subtle salted edge that cuts through the sweetness and lifts the warm cardamom notes, giving a more rounded finish. Picture: (Zandri Gillespie)

Ingredients

300m l water

water 150m l evaporated milk

evaporated milk 120 m l condensed milk

condensed milk 5m l ground cinnamon

ground cinnamon 3m l ground cardamom

ground cardamom Salt

1-2 cups desiccated coconut

Method

In a pot combine the water, evaporated milk, condensed milk, ground cinnamon, ground cardamom and a generous pinch of salt. Heat gently over low heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is smooth and lightly thickened and coats the back of a spoon in a soft ribbon. Do not allow it to boil as the dairy can split or catch. The koe’sisters are dipped while hot and allowed to soak briefly so they absorb the rich condensed milk syrup, then rolled in desiccated coconut.

Top tip: The salt is not just seasoning, it is intentional. Without it the syrup can become overly sweet and heavy, so balance carefully and taste before dipping.

Rooibos naartjie koe’sisters

Get some depth in the flavour with rooibos in the mix. Picture: (Zandri Gillespie)

Ingredients

250m l rooibos tea

rooibos tea 500g sugar

5m l cinnamon

cinnamon 1 naartjie

Method

Replace half of the syrup water with a strong brewed rooibos tea. Heat long with sugar, cinnamon and strips of naartjie peel before removing the peel. The rooibos brings depth while the naartjie adds a citrus lift that is unmistakably South African.

Top tip: Remove the naartjie peel as soon as it has infused to prevent any bitterness developing in the syrup.

Marmite coconut and black pepper koe’sisters

Ingredients

80m l syrup

syrup 7g Marmite

1 cup desiccated coconut

Pepper and salt for seasoning

Use warmed syrup and whisk with Marmite until partially emulsified to create a light savoury glaze. The koe’sisters are first dipped in syrup, then lightly brushed with the Marmite glaze and rolled in desiccated coconut mixed with freshly cracked black pepper and a small pinch of salt.

For the adventurous: Marmite koe'sisters. Picture: (Zandri Gillespie)

Top tip: Apply the Marmite glaze very lightly after dipping to avoid masking the sweet and savoury balance.

Candied apple koe’sisters

Paying homage to the Cape Town Carnival with candied apple koe'sisters. Picture: (Zandri Gillespie)

Method

Use the classic koe’sister recipe as the base, then prepare a stewed apple filling by cooking 250g peeled and diced apples with 30g sugar, 5ml lemon juice and 2,5ml ground cinnamon over medium heat until soft and jammy, then allow to cool completely. Lightly oil, or flour, hands and portion dough into 20g-25g pieces, flatten each piece into a small disc, place a spoon of the cooled stewed apple in the centre, then seal carefully to form a smooth dough ball, ensuring the filling is fully enclosed. For the caramel glaze, gently heat 150g sugar over medium heat until fully melted and caramelised into a light golden caramel, then dip the top of each koe’sister into the caramel and place down immediately to set. Finish by sprinkling with desiccated coconut while still slightly warm and allow to cool so the caramel firms into a glossy finish.

Top tip: Cook the apple filling down until it is thick and dry, then cool completely before filling. Any excess moisture will cause leaking or splitting during frying, so a firm, well-sealed dough ball is key.

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