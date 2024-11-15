Sean "Diddy" Combs' baby oil, Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng’s axe-wielding charades and what did Brother Enigma say about Jesus and heaven? While you might confuse the opening line as a teenager’s search history, the truth is weirder and amusing. This is my grandmother’s viewing history on TikTok and I think it’s fantastic. Allow me to explain.
An ardent fan of all things trending, my grandmother recently asked what Combs did with baby oil. She was also excited to share with us the latest videos of evangelical bad boys Brother Enigma and Mboro.
For those of who might not be in the know, Combs, the American rapper and businessman, was arrested earlier this year for his alleged crimes. . It’s alleged when police raided his properties, they unearthed a massive consignment of baby oil and exotic objects. According to social media sleuths, these were used for wild parties and other things not appropriate for these pages.
Mboro is a local axe-wielding, gun-peddling clergyman who shot to fame after allegedly visiting heaven and returning with pictures of his journey. Not one to pass up a good business opportunity, Mboro charged his followers to view the pictures.
LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Yes, old people use TikTok and it's great
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
Image: Thulani Mbele
Mboro’s recent escapades involved him storming into a primary school wielding a panga and threatening anyone who dared stand in his way to slice them. According to him, his axe-wielding prowess can overcome 10 to 1 odds. The man of peace said he had no other option than to turn to violence because the school was denying him access to his grandchildren.
Brother Enigma is a relatively new figure, a self-styled messenger of all things permissible by Jesus. Armed with a notepad and righteous indignation, Enigma frequents podcasts and educates the masses about the do’s and don’ts when living life according to the gospel of Jesus. Enigma's lessons range from why we shouldn’t have faded hairstyles to why all soccer players are going to hell.
Now that we are on the same page, why do I think octogenarians should engage with social media? According to studies, having senior citizens engage with newer technologies will do good for their mental health and general well-being.
Image: Screenshot/ Chris Network/ YouTube
It is reported playing video games and games in general can offset early stages of dementia and help older people maintain their critical reasoning skills. Social media is used by psychologists to fight isolation and help the elderly stay in touch with loved ones.
Dear reader, I think allowing and encouraging our senior citizens to engage with newer technologies is important and I have seen the results. In her 80s, the family social media whizz regularly breaks out in laughter as she swipes through the content on her phone. She is up to date with all the latest trends and has even started a small business. She is hip, in the know and doing great.
Let’s all lead the technological revolution and get as many old people connected as we can. Gone are the days when socialising with our elders was confined to once in a while visits, church only events and daytime radio.
