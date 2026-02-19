SPOTLIGHT | A sci-fi comedy and a docu-series focusing on Brakpan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight takes a closer look at a Liam Neeson sci-fi comedy in cinemas, and a local docuseries covering uncharted territory and a comedic twist in the Brakpan Chronicles.

A deadly night shift turns ice-cold and into a biological nightmare in Cold Storage, on at cinemas. Prepare to be transported into a long-forgotten government experiment, buried in a shut-down military storage facility, with guarantees of all bioactive material being frozen, contained and harmless. Until it’s not. Funny and witty with Stranger Things star Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell and legendary Neeson.

Brakpan Chronicles is a hard-hitting reality series on the infamous East Rand town of Brakpan. Creator Rian van Heerden unpacks the history, headlines and knee-slapping humour to challenge and explore the real stories behind the people of this town. Blending investigation, satire and social commentary in a way that feels raw and revealing, this two-part series brilliantly looks beyond the clichéd surface. Streaming on Showmax from February 24.

Don’t miss presenter Collette Prince’s interview with Van Heerden and Mzansi’s screening reactions to the horror flick Whistle, which is on at cinemas.

Spotlight also features the upcoming films Scream 7 — this time on IMAX — and the inspiring biopic Giant, the story of professional boxer Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed.

