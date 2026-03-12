SPOTLIGHT | Boxing legend, great elephant mystery and loads of local talent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

This week’s Spotlight heads into the boxing ring for the biopic release of Prince Naseem Hamed’s astonishing career, a streaming offer on one of nature’s greatest elephant mysteries and the spectacular local artist showcase at the Mahindra Fusion Fest.

From the streets of Sheffield to global boxing glory, the powerful biopic Giant beautifully portrays Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed’s rise to flamboyant showmanship and the powerful mentor relationship with his trainer that shaped one of the most unforgettable champions in boxing history. With powerful performances from Amir El-Masry and Pierce Brosnan, this movie packs 12 rounds of emotional inspiration and is on at cinemas.

The documentary Ghost Elephants from acclaimed director Werner Herzog (Jack Reacher, The Mandalorian) follows South African conservationist and National Geographic explorer Dr Steve Boyes on a remarkable expedition to the highlands of Angola to find the elusive Ghost Elephants. They are believed to be the descendants of the largest elephants to ever walk this planet and Khoisan master trackers venture into a poetic exploration of nature, reminding us of the outstanding human skills which technology cannot duplicate. Don’t miss the interview with Boyes about this incredible story on Nat Geo Wild (DStv channel 182).

South African artists showed up and showed out at the Mahindra Fusion Festival 2026, igniting SunBet Arena with music, fashion and art at this immersive event. Featuring 15 music artists collaborating with fashion designers and visual artists, every performance was turned into a creative fusion. This unique festive event featured Mafikizolo, Kurt Darren, Claire Johnston alongside Zee Nxumalo, Focalistic, Daliwonga and many more.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win a National Geographic prize hamper to celebrate the release of Ghost Elephants.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by March 19 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.