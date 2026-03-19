SPOTLIGHT | Sci-fi and forgiveness on big screens plus Safta and Oscars highlights

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight celebrates the glory and magic of cinema and the stars who bring stories to life with the 19th South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) and the 98th Academy Awards, plus a new Ryan Gosling outing on the big screen.

Sci-fi adventure Project Hail Mary puts a teacher-turned-astronaut into the centre of humanity’s biggest mission yet, but what happens if his memory is gone? From directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street) and starring Gosling and James Ortiz as the voice of Rocky. Unexpected connections are forged during the weight of saving the world in this emotionally charged and visually spectacular film. At cinemas, IMAX, 4DX and Screen X.

Based on the bestselling Colleen Hoover novel, Reminders of Him follows a young mother trying to rebuild her life after a prison sentence and trying to connect with the daughter she’s never known. Emotionally intense and starring Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers and Lauren Graham, it shows how complex forgiveness can be. At cinemas.

Don’t miss the Spotlight segment of 2026’s big awards ceremonies locally and internationally, featuring highlights from local Safta winners. Tshedza Pictures took home seven Golden Horns; Bonko Khoza received the accolade for best actor for Ithonga; Death of a Whistleblower won best feature film; and Reyka Season 2 claimed best TV drama. On the international stage, One Battle After Another took six Oscars, with enormous praise and a standing ovation for Michael B Jordan as best actor for Sinners and Jessie Buckley as best actress for Hamnet.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.