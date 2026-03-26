SPOTLIGHT | Action thrillers and family favourites under the Spotlight

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

This week Spotlight takes a look at a timeless classic reimagined for the big screen, award-winning shows and movies migrating from Showmax to DStv Stream, plus a bouquet of exciting upcoming cinema releases.

The Magic Faraway Tree is a story that’s captured hearts for generations and has been wonderfully transformed for the big screen. It’s a visually spectacular feel-good adventure starring a standout ensemble cast including Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan and Rebecca Ferguson. Don’t miss the magical tree filled with eccentric characters and ever-changing lands at a cinema near you.

Streaming giant Showmax’s curtain is closing at the end of April, but the great news is that audience favourites are migrating to DStv Stream. Bringing together on-demand entertainment and live TV, including their sports offerings, to one streaming destination where you can continue to binge and stream beloved original shows like The Fix, Ithonga, Catch Me A Killer, Youngins, The Mommy Club, The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, Chasing the Sun 2 and more.

Get ready for pure action and Russell Crowe taking over cinemas in May, with two films packed with action intensity. An MMA legend (Crowe) is pulled back from retirement with one more shot at the championship in Beast (May 1). Another Crowe cinema outing is Bear Country, a dark comedy thriller set in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles (May 15). Don’t miss next week’s show as we head beyond the Mushroom Kingdom in the highly anticipated animated adventure The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win a magical merchandise hamper from The Magic Faraway Tree, now showing at cinemas everywhere.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by April 2 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.