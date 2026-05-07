SPOTLIGHT | Sheep crime solvers, combat chaos and Winnie Mandela’s life story on big and small screens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

This week’s Spotlight episode looks at superior combat chaos in Mortal Kombat, a crime-solving murder mystery and a series about the life and trials of the powerful icon Winnie Mandela.

Forget everything you know about investigators. In The Sheep Detectives, shepherd George (Hugh Jackman) reads detective novels to his flock of sheep. When a murder hits the farm, the sheep must step up to solve the case. Also starring Emma Thompson, Hong Chau and more. A humorous and clever movie that takes CSI to the countryside. Now on at cinemas.

The video game-turned-box-office hit Mortal Kombat has its second instalment with a chapter that dives straight into a legendary tournament. Earthrealm is facing off against Shao Kahn in an all-or-nothing battle to the death. Mortal Kombat II is on at cinemas, IMAX, 4DX and Screen X, with returning cast Jessica McNamee, Lewis Tan and Hiroyuki Sanada. Choose your fighter wisely as the sequel is taking it to the next level.

The powerful, thought-provoking and proudly local seven-part doccie series The Trials of Winnie Mandela is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Mandy Jacobson. Told through the eyes of Madikizela-Mandela’s granddaughters, it offers a deeply personal look into her life, legacy and complexity. Layered with emotion and interviews, the series is growing in popularity and has reached the No 3 spot on the Netflix Top 10.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.