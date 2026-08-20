SPOTLIGHT | Action, scares and a lion’s story on screens, local music royalty honoured

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight this week brings high-octane action, spine-chilling scares and some of South Africa’s biggest entertainment moments.

Jason Statham takes to the seas in the action-packed thriller Mutiny. Former Royal Marine Commando Cole Reed is framed for murder and sets out to uncover the truth, only to find himself aboard a cargo ship at the centre of a deadly conspiracy. Directed by Jean-François Richet and starring Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller and Ramon Tikaram, Mutiny is on at cinemas.

The latest chapter in the Insidious franchise brings a new nightmare to the big screen. A mother discovers she has the terrifying ability to bring lost souls into the real world, but when demons discover her power, the line between our world and the Further begins to disappear. Starring Amelia Eve, Lin Shaye and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Insidious: Out of The Further is now on at cinemas.

Get ready to head into the wild with Lion, a four-part series following Kio, a young lion cub, across four extraordinary years in Kenya as he grows from cub to king. Spotlight joined the official launch and caught up with director and producer Faith Musembi about creating the series and bringing authentic African stories to audiences around the world. Coming soon to National Geographic and Disney+.

Mzansi’s music royalty took centre stage at the recent 32nd South African Music Awards at Sun City, hosted by Cassper Nyovest and Zanele Potelwa. HLE and Kabza De Small were among the night’s biggest winners, taking home three awards each, while Nasty C, Simphiwe Dana and Oskido were also recognised. Global superstar Tyla made history as the second South African artist, after Black Coffee, to receive the AfriPure International Achievement Award.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win movie tickets to see Mutiny at cinemas.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by August 28 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.