CELEB TRAVELS | Checking in with Dylan Janse van Rensburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

My name is Dylan Janse van Rensburg, I’m 22 years old. I graduated from Lamta (the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy in Cape Town) in 2023 and have been in the musical theatre industry for nearly a year.

Since May I’ve been playing Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. I feel a strong connection to the character and have settled into the part. I’m surrounded by a fine cast and we are having much fun with this show.

I was born in Somerset West and went to school there. During my childhood we did camping trips almost every year over Easter. We went to different destinations each time, though finding a spot with a river, ocean or even a dam was key because we all love being in the water.

The thing I remember most about my childhood holidays is geocashing. For those who don’t know, this is an outdoor recreational activity of hiding and looking for containers (called geocaches or caches) using GPS or other navigational techniques. We did this with friends and family in many different places we visited during the holidays — hiking, climbing mountains or looking under rocks and logs to find the prize. I’ll never forget it.

My first trip abroad was to Latvia and Sweden for the World Choir Games. It was amazing to tour with the Tygerberg Children’s Choir doing what I love. And it was a bonus meeting children from around the world. It was my first time travelling without my parents, staying in a hotel and going on an overnight cruise.

Janse van Rensburg on a childhood holiday. (Supplied)

My home town now is Cape Town. If I was showing a tourist around, the first place I would take them to is the aquarium at the V&A Waterfront. It’s one of my favourite places — I must have been there about 150 times. The second thing I’d do is a hike up Lion’s Head. Those views are the payoff from what feels like being on top of the world. Third, we’d head to Bakoven beach, a must-do in summer, with crystal clear water and where you feel as if you’re on a tropical island.

My best travel experience was Mauritius. Because I am such an ocean fan, it was my dream holdiday — swimming every day, soaking up the sun, stand-up paddling board, snorkelling — paradise.

My worst travel experience must have been when I went to perform at the KKNK (Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees) in Oudtshoorn when I was 10 years old. The place was lovely. However, while I was jumping on my hostel bed (naughty, I know), my hamstring tensed up and I couldn’t straighten my leg or move it and I thought I had paralysed myself. I had to go to the hospital, which was my first time doing that without my parents and it scared me.

Janse van Rensburg in his happy place, at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town. (Supplied)

My perfect holiday needs adventure and an ocean or a river. I need to be able to swim and if I can get under water, I am a happy chappy. Give me family braais on repeat and a game of Hat Head or Bananagrams. I don’t mind if it’s in a tent or a hotel, I just want to be surrounded by good people and know we can have a good time.

Bora Bora tops my bucket list with the exquisite water, teeming underwater life and sunshine. I want to travel to as many islands as I can and swim across every reef.

• Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat is returning to Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town from October 3 to November 29. Tickets available at Webtickets. After Cape Town it will have a second run at Pieter Toerien’s Theatre at Montecasino in Johannesburg.