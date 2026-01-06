Six must-see destinations for 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With new routes, lodges and cultural events launching in 2026, these destinations are well worth planning into the year ahead.

New year, new budgets and a whole new opportunity to plan 12 months of adventure. And while Mzansi has no shortage of fantastic places to explore, this year set your sights on something a little more adventurous. From searching for polar bears in the far north to unpacking the rich history of the South Atlantic, here are six destinations worth seeking out in 2026.

Albania

The Vjosa National Park protects Europe’s last great wild river system and has become a drawcard for adventure travellers. (Alamy)

Whether it’s on a cruise or from a sun lounger, South Africans love the Mediterranean. But for travellers looking to avoid the overtourism that blights many of the most beautiful islands and an exchange rate that makes it taxing on the wallet, Albania is stepping up as a prime alternative, offering all that Greece, Italy and Croatia have to offer at a fraction of the price.

Soak up the history of Unesco-listed towns such as Berat and Gjirokastër, or spread out your towel on the sun-soaked Ionian beaches around Ksamil. The archaeological park at Butrint speaks to the ancient human history of the region, while those of an adventurous bent will love exploring Europe’s last great wild river system in the Vjosa National Park or lacing up to hike the Albanian Alps, less prosaically known as the Accursed Mountains. Travellers with an eye on discovering the seaside towns of Palasë, Dhërmi and Himarë will be glad to know that Vlora International Airport is set to open in 2026, offering easier access to Albania’s southern riviera.

Réunion

Réunion Island is a haven for adventure-seekers, with volcanic landscapes, dramatic cirques and extensive hiking trails. (Direct Mountain)

While Mauritius is popular for fly-and-flop holidays in the Indian Ocean, that’s not all that the islands of the Mascarenes archipelago have to offer. Rodrigues is growing a reputation for kitesurfing and watery adventure, and Réunion is a paradise for adrenaline-seekers who prefer terra firma.

The island landscape is dominated by the dramatic cirques (collapsed volcanic calderas) of Mafate, Cilaos and Salazie, which together offer hundreds of kilometres of marked hiking and biking trails. Throw in the chance to trek across the dome of an active volcano — Piton de la Fournaise — and you can see why Reunion is so popular with adventure-seekers.

Though just a four-hour flight from Joburg, Reunion — as an “Overseas Department” of France cast adrift in the Indian Ocean — comes infused with both Francophone and Creole charm. That’s evident from the warm hospitality to the fantastic food, where you might start the day with a baguette and fromage and end with a fragrant fish curry. The road network is excellent, albeit a bit narrow in places, making it ideal for self-drive adventures.

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

The mud-brick city of At-Turaif marks the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and forms the cultural heart of Diriyah. (Saudi Arabia Tourism)

The historical heart of Riyadh is being recast as a heritage-led destination. Anchored by the Unesco-listed At-Turaif, the mud-brick city that was the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this ancient quarter is being transformed into a haven of considered luxury.

Bujairi Terrace has evolved into a culinary destination in its own right, and a clutch of global hotel brands will open their doors in 2026, starting with The Langham, Diriyah.

Why go now? The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale 2026 (January 30 to May 2) will take over the JAX district, bringing together Saudi and global creatives.

Gabon

Gabon offers travellers the chance to explore one of Africa’s least-visited and most biodiverse forest regions. (Lonely Planet)

While Rwanda and Uganda have long claimed the throne for rainforest adventures in Africa, Gabon is joining the action in 2026 with a handful of intimate luxury lodges offering insider access to some of Africa’s last forest wilderness.

Loango National Park, famous for its surf-loving hippos, sees the opening of Loango Savannah Camp and the remote Sette Cama Eco Camp, offering guests access by boat or kayak and walking safaris to a forest shared by elephants, chimpanzees and western lowland gorillas. To the south, Moukalaba-Doudou National Park, which has some of Gabon’s highest primate densities, is anchored by Nyanga Lodge, which opened in 2025, to combine gorilla tracking with seasonal whale, turtle and (catch-and-release) tarpon experiences.

Getting to and around Gabon, where luxury is in its infancy, can be unpredictable and adventurous, but grab the opportunity to discover one of Africa’s most biodiverse, least-visited rainforest destinations.

Svalbard, Norway

Combine days on Svalbard with a Hurtigruten cruise across the Barents Sea to explore Norway’s dramatic fjords. (Kristian Dale)

If a trip to Antarctica is out of your reach but you long for polar landscapes, look north. With direct flights from Oslo, the Svalbard archipelago is surprisingly accessible, offering a multitude of adventures in the high Arctic landscapes.

Polar bears famously outnumber humans on Svalbard, making wildlife viewing a major draw for visitors. (Sergio Perez Mateo/Unsplash)

Summer is peak season here, when the fjords are ice-free and small vessels can reach glacier fronts and wildlife areas. Most travellers arrive seeking polar bears, which famously outnumber humans on Svalbard, but also to marvel at walrus haul-outs, reindeer herds and Arctic foxes. In 2025, Svalbard began addressing the threat of overtourism to wildlife by limiting landings in protected areas to 43 sites and managing visitor numbers ashore.

Beyond wildlife, you can go kayaking on the glacial waters of Isfjorden, hike the windswept hillsides in search of ptarmigan, or visit the shuttered coal mines that first brought intrepid travellers north of the Arctic Circle. For a full Norwegian adventure, combine days on Svalbard with a Hurtigruten cruise across the Barents Sea to explore Norway’s dramatic fjords.

St Helena

St. Helena's Postbox Walks lead hikers through remote and scenic corners of the island. (Ed Thorpe)

While perhaps most famous as the rocky exile where the Emperor Napoleon lived out his days, the far-flung island of St Helena is about so much more than colonial history. It’s an island that overdelivers on both laid-back local charms and dramatic landscapes, and though it was once as remote as can be, direct flights from Johannesburg — and Cape Town in the peak summer season — have made it more accessible than ever.

The island’s charms are diverse but are especially well suited to adventurous travellers. Hike the “Postbox Walks”, which meander across remote corners of the island, or strap on your tanks to dive the reefs and wrecks that litter the island. Snorkelling is superb here, especially in the summer months when whale sharks congregate in the shallows offshore.

In between, you can visit the world’s oldest living land animal, discover yet more colonial history and sip on some of the world’s rarest coffee, grown on the island’s micro-plantations.