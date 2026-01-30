Face to face with the Disney Destiny

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having a boogie with Goofy, making mischief with Loki or settling in for an evening of Disney classics in Broadway-calibre shows ... look down and you’ll see your little one’s eyes aglow, spellbound by it all. To be honest, I am there too with a glistening tear in my eye.

As a New York City-based travel writer who loves cruises and has sailed on more than 25 of them, I always get asked which is my favourite cruise, which is the best cruise and which cruise would be best for particular groups of people. For families, I find few competitors match Disney Cruise Line’s exceptional standard of immersive entertainment and hospitality, crafting a whole theme-park experience at sea.

The Sail Away Party kicks off every voyage with Disney's most iconic characters. (Kent Phillips)

After joining the christening sailing of the Disney Destiny in November, I may be back on terra firma but my head’s still in the clouds. The new ship — the cruise line’s seventh — is a triumph in bow-to-stern storytelling that delights kids of all ages, imbued with stories and characters of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar. Here’s my in-depth look at what makes the cruise line so unique and whether or not it’s right for you.

Everyone’s a pirate (of the Caribbean)

The new Disney Destiny is a large-capacity ship capable of carrying 4,000 guests on round-trip sailings from its home base in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ship will sail four- to seven-night cruises throughout the Caribbean with most itineraries stopping at one of Disney’s private islands, Disney Castaway Cay or Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

The new ship brings the thrill of valour and mischief aboard with the line’s first-ever “heroes and villains” theme. The first thing you’ll see when you step aboard is the Grand Hall, here with its own unique central statue of T’Challa, the Black Panther: King of Wakanda.

An appearance by Captain Jack Sparrow at Cask & Cannon, the ship’s pub themed after Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean attractions. (Disney Cruise Line)

Throughout each sailing, numerous shows include the debut of an all-new stage production of Hercules, character meet-and-greets, fireworks at sea and special appearances on the ship with some of Disney’s most mischievous and least understood personalities, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Maleficent, Loki and Cruella de Vil. All entertainment and most activities are included in the fare.

Sailing on a Disney cruise offers something more rare and unique than visiting one of the company’s parks: a throughline. Jenny Weinbloom, vice president of Disney Live Entertainment, says “Disney Cruise Line provides an opportunity for a somewhat different kind of storytelling than our parks can offer. Simply because we have a captive audience with whom we spend multiple days … [allowing us to] build more of a relationship with them through our story experiences.”

Whether that’s walking the runway and having Cruella de Vil judge your fashion, a face-to-face encounter with Dr Facilier in his secret parlour or witnessing Loki harness his powers to take control of the ship.

The Haunted Mansion Parlour, one of the adults-only lounges on the Disney Destiny, is styled after the classic Disney attraction. (Disney Cruise Line)

As for what makes the encounters aboard the Destiny unique, Weinbloom says, “Villains are beguiling, dangerous and fun. There’s a bit of a thrill when I’m engaging with them… these experiences are intimate, eerie, a little unsettling and a whole lot of fun.”

Eat’s a small world after all

A great feature about the dining experiences on each Disney ship is that they are themed and always included. Each ship has three main dining rooms and every passenger dines in each of them at least once per sailing. Your waiter stays with your group throughout, quickly learning your preferences and forming a bond not often seen on other lines. The waiters are eager to help, whether that’s stepping in to cut up your kiddo’s meal or delighting with a surprise magic trick or two.

Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King is the line’s new musical dining experience on the Destiny, celebrating the story of Simba with hit songs from The Lion King. The menu includes many flavours of African cuisines including tomato-braised lamb shank, a Cape Malay-inspired shrimp curry and pan-seared Corvina.

Inside Worlds of Marvel, an effects-driven dining room where guests watch Marvel storylines unfold between courses. (Kent Phillips)

For the younger set, there’s always mac ‘n’ cheese, mini burgers and the line’s popular chicken strips available at lunch and dinner. The line goes out of its way to accommodate even the pickiest of eaters, so off-menu items like grilled chicken and plain noodles are also an option. And no meal is complete without the delicious Mickey ice cream bar — vanilla ice cream coated in a thin dark-chocolate shell and shaped like Mickey Mouse’s head.

For adults looking for a more upscale evening without the kids, Palo is the line’s upscale Italian-inspired restaurant available for an additional charge. For the most special evenings, Enchanté is the toast of elevated dining at sea on the Destiny and her two sister ships in the Triton class (Treasure and Wish). Enchanté’s signature chef is Arnaud Lallement, whose L’Assiette Champenoise restaurant in Tinqueux, France, has three Michelin stars. As for the under-18s, they’ll be just fine in the ship’s youth spaces.

Enchanté offers the most luxurious dining experience on board, with decor that plays off the candelabra maître d’, Lumiere, from “Beauty and the Beast.” (Chris Sista)

The Rose is a chic, high-end lounge inspired by the flower at the heart of “Beauty and the Beast” . (Mark Ashman)

All the ships throughout the fleet offer several upscale, intricately themed adults-only bars and lounges. Favourites include the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, the Haunted Mansion Parlour and — new to the Destiny — the Doctor Strange-inspired The Sanctum. Extensive menus feature custom-crafted cocktails that soar in presentation and are an excellent match for those who prefer their libations on the sweeter side.

Where’d the kids go?

Whether they’re learning the Force at Star Wars: Cargo Bay, designing a custom Disney VR attraction or settling in for storytime with Rapunzel, children have plenty to keep them occupied in the kids’ clubs. Except for the nursery (for little ones aged six months to three years), access is included in the fare and the spaces offer secure check-in, trained counsellors and a full programme of activities. Each ship has a collection of themed areas exclusive to guests 17 and under, giving younger travellers room to explore while parents enjoy some adult-only time.

Minnie Mouse makes an appearance for the Disney Destiny’s christening voyage, with the ship lit up offshore. (Disney Cruise Line)

Is a Disney cruise worth the splurge?

For South African travellers, a Disney cruise is undeniably a big-ticket holiday. Add long-haul flights, visas and pre- and post-cruise stays and the mounting costs mean this is a once-in-a-few-years splurge. But if you’re looking for a seamless, all-in-one escape where rides, shows, dining and beloved characters are just steps away, the line makes the premium price feel justified. Between the stress-free planning, premium touches and those signature “pixie-dust” moments, many families will feel the cost pays off in shared memories.

Need to know:

The Disney Destiny's inaugural season entails four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean. (Disney Cruise Line)

Where it is: The Disney Destiny is homeported in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, offering four- to seven-night itineraries in the Caribbean throughout the year.

Getting there: Fort Lauderdale requires a long-haul journey from SA with one stop (usually via Europe or the Middle East). Total travel time averages 20–28 hours, depending on routing and layovers. Most families build in at least one night in Florida before embarking.

Visas: South Africans need a US visa for Florida sailings. Processing times vary, so apply well in advance.

Costs: Cruise fares start from around R4,500 per person per night in a standard stateroom, but the full spend will include international flights, visas, travel insurance, transfers and pre-/post-cruise accommodation.

What’s included: Disney fares cover most entertainment, shows, kids’ clubs and dining. Expect to pay extra for specialty restaurants, gratuities, alcohol and some activities.

Another option: You could cut down on the overall costs by doing a Disney cruise in Europe instead. From mid-May until early September 2026, the Disney Dream will be sailing from Civitavecchia (Rome), Barcelona and Southampton.

Contact: For more information or to book, see disneycruise.com.

5 on-board nods to Africa:

Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King is the line's new dinner show, blending music from the movie with a menu that nods to African flavours. (Disney Cruise Line)

1. Wakanda in the Grand Hall

The ship’s central gathering space draws design inspiration from Marvel’s Black Panther films, including colour palettes linked to the River Tribe, the Royal Family and the Jabari.

2. T’Challa at the door

A statue of the Black Panther greets guests in the Grand Hall — the ship’s signature heroes-and-villains showpiece.

3. Pride Lands on the plate

Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King celebrates one of Africa’s most iconic stories with live performances and dishes nodding to regional flavours.

4. Saga’s throne-room design

Saga, the new entertainment hub, takes cues from King T’Challa’s throne room, with geometric patterns echoing Black Panther’s design language.

5. Roots in the islands

Much of the Caribbean’s culture and folklore has deep African roots — something reflected in the music, storytelling and pirate-themed spaces like Cask & Cannon.