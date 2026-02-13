MSC Opera cruise review: a first-time sailing from Durban to Mozambique

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The MSC Opera has 13 decks and can accommodate up to 2,658 guests.

As a first-time cruiser, I didn’t know what to expect from my four days on the MSC Opera, heading from Durban to Pomene Island in southern Mozambique. But the experience far exceeded anything I could have imagined.

After a flight from Joburg to Durban’s King Shaka International Airport, the 45-minute drive to the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal felt longer, probably because I was so eager to board.

Thankfully, check-in was quick and seamless. On board, I was impressed by the luxury that surrounded me – from the colourful pink sofas at reception to the shiny elevator. Keycard in hand, I made my way to deck 9, where my cabin was.

A deluxe suite on the MSC Opera, with a queen-sized bed and private balcony. (Ivan Sarfatti)

As I opened the door, I was greeted by beautiful blue floral curtains, a double bed and a glass door opening onto a balcony. It was all just as elegant as any good hotel.

The cabin had a small TV set, decent storage space, a stocked mini-bar and a spotless bathroom and shower with modern finishes.

BUT FIRST, FOOD

After making a few video calls to share my excitement, I joined some of my fellow media guests for a bite at Le Vele buffet; others grabbed pizza at Il Patio, an outdoor eatery next door.

The buffet, which seats about 380 people and operates from 6am to 2am, offers a variety of international and Mediterranean cuisine as well as kid-friendly options. The food is delicious and fresh.

L’Approdo Restaurant, the ship’s formal dining room, serving three-course evening meals. (Ivan Sarfatti)

I walked back to my cabin to prepare for departure. With sparkling water in one hand and a piece of dark chocolate in the other, I stood on the balcony, absorbing the beauty and calm of the sea. As the ship slowly started to move, it was so peaceful it felt like the world had stopped turning.

DAYS FILLED FAST

Beyond my room, there was something happening everywhere I turned. The first activity I joined was karaoke in the Piazza di Spagna Lounge, after which we caught a (professional) live-music act before calling it a night on day one.

Day two started with breakfast in La Caravella Restaurant followed by a “Guess the carat weight” competition then a movie, Wicked, at Teatro dell’Opera. A late buffet lunch was followed by a ping-pong tournament, a dance class and another karaoke hour.

The writer enjoying some sunshine on deck. (Supplied)

All my days were just as chock-a-block, and I still did not do half the activities offered. The more popular options included Broadway-style shows, magic shows, mini-golf tournaments and live music. The casino, spa, pool and gym areas all seemed busy too. The “MSC for Me” app was helpful for finding what was happening and where.

There are plenty of activities for young people too, with the club area being vibey and fun — especially during amapiano hour. Parents will love the kids’ clubs, spray park, dance classes and other fun activities for every age group.

My group had a formal dinner in L’Approdo every evening. I enjoyed their three-course meals, mainly traditional Italian and international dishes, but what stood out most was the friendly service and the delicious desserts.

There are bars in every corner for guests who want to quench their thirst. These included my two favourites – the coffee bar and the ice-cream bar.

Teatro dell’Opera, where live shows, performances and movie screenings take place. (Ivan Sarfatti)

A CHANGE OF PLANS

I was disappointed when Mother Nature spoiled the fun, refusing us an opportunity to dock in Pomene. Captain Pietro Scarpato made the announcement early on Tuesday. This was followed by a note left in our cabins, saying that the scheduled call had been cancelled due to a forecast of “rough seas and strong winds, which would make our anchoring manoeuvre and tendering operations unsafe”.

I then understood why there had been a compulsory safety drill on the first day. Safety is important for everyone on board.

The MSC Opera has 13 decks, 1,070 cabins and suites and can take 2,658 guests. Despite the disappointment of the cancelled shore excursion, we still had plenty to explore and enjoy on the ship, which really underlined the idea that a cruise is not only about the destination but also enjoying the journey.

The Aroma Coffee Bar. (MSC Cruises)

As we turned to sail back to Durban, the weather made things wobblier than before. We were all walking like we’d had one too many, but that added to the fun. We still spent the planned number of days on board and docked in Durban at 6am on Friday.

By the end, I realised that how much I enjoyed it was really up to me. With so much to do, I had choices to make. Some moments were loud and energetic; others were quiet and slow.

For a first-time cruiser, that balance of energy and calm is what made it memorable. I would do it again in a heartbeat.

Parents and kids will love the dedicated children's areas. (MSC Cruises)

Tips for first-time cruisers

Pack this:

A valid passport: Check the expiry date well in advance to avoid problems at immigration. Completed web check-in: MSC Cruises requires online check-in before embarkation. Bring your printed e-ticket or QR code, and printed luggage tags. A carry-on bag: Keep documents, medication, toiletries and a change of clothes with you, in case your checked luggage arrives later. Motion-sickness medication: First-time cruisers may not know how they’ll react at sea. Ginger, mint or fresh air on deck can also help.

Leave this at home

A hairdryer: Every cabin has one. An iron or steamer: These are not permitted on board. Beach towels: Fresh towels are provided daily. Full-size toiletries: Cabins are compact; travel-size bottles are more practical. High heels: The ship can be unsteady — comfortable shoes are best unless attending a formal event. Special adapters: The ship uses standard South African two-pin plugs. Cash: Onboard purchases are charged to your cruise card. Cash is useful only for shore shopping or tipping.

PLAN YOUR TRIP

The MSC Opera is still cruising South African waters, with trips to Mozambique and Namibia priced from R4,593. It ends the local season with a three-night round trip from Cape Town, sailing April 14-17. For more, see msccruises.co.za.