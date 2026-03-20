Director David Nixon on travel, ballet and bringing ‘Dracula’ to Cape Town

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Hello, I am David Nixon and I am a Canadian-born choreographer and director, currently bringing my full-length ballet Dracula to Cape Town City Ballet.

Three words that describe my travel personality: First class please!

I grew up in Chatham, Ontario, Canada. Most of my summers were spent at our cottage on Lake Huron. As my father was a teacher, we would always pack the car and leave the day after school ended for a full two months. It was a wonderful time full of endless summer days.

The thing I remember most about my childhood holidays is the beach, the lake and the river where we would gather clay to make things. At weekends, we would go into town, which had a fantastic bakery, and my mom would buy all sorts of cakes and sweet things. I also remember the rainy days spent inside, playing board games and reading.

Lake Huron is the second largest of North America's Great Lakes, located on the border between the United States and Canada. (ehrlif / 123rf.com)

My first trip abroad was to England. I was three, and my mom took me to England to show me to her sister and family. Although I was very young, I have memories of going to Battersea Park, ice cream trucks and my grandmother’s house.

A bizarre thing that’s happened on my holidays: Years ago, I went to Bora Bora just after they had had a very bad storm. Along one beach near a hotel, only the toilets were left standing. It looked very bizarre.

One thing I make sure to do on holiday is try not to watch the clock.

I have two favourite holidays, both from the ’80s. One is the first time I went to Japan, which just felt like I had travelled to another world. I went crazy for the food. The other is a trip to Tuscany. My wife and I stayed in a villa outside Florence and drove each day to a different town or village. Each had its own charm. We ate such beautiful food and returned each night to the villa for a swim. Both of these trips were times discovering something new alongside my wife.

I am currently based in Leeds, UK. If I were to show a tourist around, I would show them the city centre, a favourite place of mine with its Victorian architecture. Then we would be off to York.

The old town in Leeds, West Yorkshire, UK. (bloodua / 123rf.com)

Favourite museum? It used to be the Jeu de Paume in Paris, which housed the Impressionist paintings. They now sit in the Musée d’Orsay, which is larger and less charming, but still remains my favourite due to the Impressionist collection.

I am definitely not an adventurous eater when I travel. Recently I was served a soup with white fish testicles in it. I passed it to my friend.

One place that surprised me: The first time I stepped out of the train station in Venice. I truly felt that I had been transported back in time, that I was seeing the world as it was for the first time.

Nixon in rehearsal for 'Dracula'. (Supplied)

One place everyone should see before they die? The Forbidden City in Beijing, China, would be high on this list.

I think Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The mountains are so present wherever you are and they seem to call to my soul. The suburbs are full of greenery and this contrasts so beautifully to the starkness of the majestic mountains. I also love the people, they are kind and joyful.

A destination I have never been to but would love to go to is Buenos Aires. I adore the tango and I would love to see the locals dancing in the street just as I saw in Spain years ago.

One adjective to describe Dracula: Passionate.

• Dracula runs at Artscape from 13–29 March, with bookings through Webtickets.