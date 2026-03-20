SAAF tech show debuts drone swarm finale in Overberg

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The Rooivalk attack helicopter, a highlight of the South African Air Force fleet, will be among the aircraft on display at the Technology Show.

Something a little different is taking to the skies over the Overberg this weekend. On Saturday air force base Overberg, near Bredasdorp in the Western Cape, will host the first South African Air Force (SAAF) Technology Show, designed to showcase the future of aviation, robotics and aerospace innovation in South Africa.

Designed as a family-friendly day out with a festival feel, the show brings together military capability and emerging tech in a way that feels accessible and forward-looking.

Expect a mix of flying displays, including Hawk and Rooivalk aircraft, alongside static exhibits and hands-on demonstrations, spanning everything from unmanned aerial vehicles and remote-controlled aircraft to robotics, artificial intelligence and simulation experiences.

Gates open at 11am, with the programme getting under way at noon with a vehicle cavalcade. Flight displays and demonstrations will run throughout the afternoon and into the night, building towards a drone swarm light display at 8pm billed as “South Africa’s first legal drone show” on ticketing platforms.

While the SAAF is at the centre of the event, several civilian organisations in the unmanned aerial vehicle and technology space will also take part, highlighting the growing overlap between aviation, AI and autonomous systems.

There’s also a strong educational angle. On Friday the base will host about 1,000 school pupils from across the Overberg and surrounding regions for an open day aimed at sparking interest in Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and opening pathways into aviation and technology careers.

The setting itself adds another layer of interest. Air force base Overberg is home to the test flight and development centre and one of South Africa’s key aerospace testing ranges, used for flight and missile testing over the Indian Ocean. For the public, opportunities to access the base are rare, making this as much a behind-the-scenes experience as a day of spectacle.

• Tickets are available through Computicket and Quicket from R60 to R180.