How Cape Town’s East City became the coolest precinct

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Once overlooked and semi-industrial, Cape Town’s East City Precinct has transformed into a compact but vibrant hub of culture, design and urban life.

For decades, Cape Town’s East City Precinct lingered on the fringes of the CBD, a semi-industrial and largely vacant area. Today, it has been revitalised as one of the city’s most distinctive neighbourhoods — compact in scale, but outsized in character, creativity and cool.

Once dominated by warehouses, offices have given way to apartments, heritage buildings have been restored, and co-working spaces now sit alongside hotels, restaurants and coffee shops. Cultural institutions anchor the area, including the District Six Museum and theatres and hubs for craft and design — all contributing to its role as a creative heart of the inner city.

Among its more striking landmarks is the world’s tallest hemp hotel, 84 Harrington. Nearby are the Cape Town City Hall’s cultural offerings, the Old Granary — now the Desmond & Leah Tutu House — and the District Six Homecoming Centre, formerly the Fugard Theatre, which closed during the pandemic. The precinct may be small, but its density of ideas, people and places give it an energy that belies its footprint.

The Homecoming Centre of the District Six Museum (What's On In Joburg)

The neighbourhood is loosely stitched together by Buitenkant, Harrington and Canterbury streets, as well as Roeland and Darling. Harrington Street, in particular, functions as the area’s main artery — pulsing with foot traffic, dining and daily life. And under British rule, the Castle of Good Hope remained the city’s defensive battery, with cannons installed and nearby streets — Barrack and Harrington among them — retaining a distinctly military character.

So how did East City get here? According to architect Robert Silke, one of Cape Town’s most prolific designers, the precinct was long the CBD’s “poor relation”, shaped by deep historical and structural constraints. The area developed around the Castle of Good Hope, where land was reserved for defensive and governmental use. “It was always a kind of grim, peripheral, threatening place,” Silke says, one marked by a fortress designed to assert authority rather than invite urban life.

Castle of Good Hope (Karl Rogers, Sabie Botha)

That decline accelerated from the 1920s with the destruction of District Six. By the 1980s, the East City was largely governmental, underdeveloped and lacking foot traffic. “There was little understanding of how dependent city-centre businesses were on the people of District Six,” Silke notes. “They underwrote those businesses.”

In a racially segregated city, white residents were largely suburbanised: they shopped in town but did not sustain the restaurants, theatres, music venues and dance halls that give a city centre life. The result was almost three decades of capital flight.

A turning point came in the early 2000s with the conversion of the Old Mutual head office on Darling Street into residential apartments — a project led by Silke. Since then, the CBD has steadily repopulated with residents who actively use the city. Demand returned for restaurants, music venues and cultural spaces, many of which had disappeared after District Six was razed.

This residential mix, Silke argues, underpins the CBD’s current health. “It’s mixed and heterogeneous, and people live there, which is what a city centre is supposed to be.” He adds that foreign residents often played a role in helping locals rediscover the value of the inner city.

Truth Coffee Roasting. (Truth Coffee Roasting)

Silke distinguishes this revival from traditional notions of gentrification. Repurposing vacant offices and industrial buildings, he says, does not displace working-class communities. “It’s not poor neighbourhoods being razed for upscale housing; it’s empty space being reused.”

Today, Silke remains deeply involved in the precinct, from Spindle — a R120m mixed-use development on the corner of Spin and Plein — to the conversion of the former Heddle Hardware buildings on Harrington Street into a high-end showroom for Innova furniture.

Belly of the Beast was once a bricked-up motorbike workshop. (Claire Gunn Photography)

East City’s culinary and retail scene reflects its layered personality. Truth Coffee Roasting, with its steampunk aesthetic of metal piping and vintage machinery, was once named among the world’s best coffee shops by Daily Telegraph. Swan Café channels Parisian sidewalk charm with an elegant, feminine sensibility, earning a spot on LuxeBook’s list of the world’s most beautiful cafes.

Award-winning Belly of the Beast has built a devoted following for its unapologetically meat-focused approach, while its sister restaurant Galjoen champions sustainably sourced seafood. Downtown Ramen adds casual energy to Harrington Street, alongside stalwarts such as New York Bagels, Dias Tavern, Charly’s Bakery, Woodheads and independent bookshop The Book Lounge.

East City Grill & Yakiniku brings two distinct dining concepts together under one roof: a contemporary steakhouse and a Japanese yakiniku experience. (Supplied)

Retail and culture are both present: ceramicists, designers and the District Six Museum — which honours the once-vibrant community forcibly removed and demolished after the area was declared whites-only in 1966 — sit comfortably alongside contemporary lifestyle brands. Just Like Papa, a premium outdoor store with a serious whisky offering, hides Tommys Chop Shop, found at the back, blending rugged utility with indulgence.

One of the latest arrivals is East City Grill & Yakiniku, a dual-concept restaurant in the 84 Harrington building that pairs flame-grilled steaks with Japanese-style yakiniku, allowing diners to grill interactively at the table. Opened late last year, it signals that the precinct’s evolution is far from over, with more to come from the team behind Belly of the Beast and Galjoen, which is on track to have five restaurants in Harrington Street by the end of this year.

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