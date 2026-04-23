FlySafair cuts surcharge again but some flights still cost R1,000 more

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FlySafair's fuel surcharges are reviewed weekly and vary by route, depending on how much fuel each flight uses. File photo.

FlySafair has reduced its temporary fuel surcharge for the second consecutive week, following a slight drop in jet fuel prices after a sharp spike earlier this year.

The cut offers some relief, but fares remain elevated. The surcharge — introduced in March — is still in place and currently set to run until August 21, as fuel costs remain significantly higher than before the recent Middle East conflict.

The airline first announced the levy on March 11, after global oil markets were disrupted by the crisis, including reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments. Within days, jet fuel prices in South Africa had surged by about 70%, forcing airlines to reassess pricing.

FlySafair said it had initially absorbed the increases, but could not continue doing so without undermining its low-cost model. Fuel typically accounts for more than half of an airline’s operating costs, and the spike translated into tens of thousands of rand in additional costs per flight hour.

Rather than adjusting base fares, the airline introduced a separate surcharge, reviewed weekly and adjusted in line with the price it pays for fuel. The amount varies by route, depending on fuel consumption.

For passengers, the implications are straightforward. Tickets booked before mid-March are unaffected. New bookings — and changes to existing bookings — are likely to include the surcharge if the travel date falls within the current period.

Despite two consecutive reductions, the extra charge remains significant on many domestic routes, with some of the highest surcharges now sitting just under R1,000.

At the top end, the levy on flights such as Cape Town to Hoedspruit currently sits at about R943. Cape Town to Johannesburg is R786.60 and Cape Town to Durban R793.50.

The surcharge is reviewed every seven days and can move up or down depending on fuel prices. Travellers can check the latest route-by-route charges, and track how they have changed week to week here.

TimesLIVE