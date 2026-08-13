A beginner’s guide to Wimbledon

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Gone are the shoeys in Bondi, selfies in Mallorca and sleepless nights in Ibiza. The new summer escape is London. While its hotter summers are the work of global warming, its new 9pm sunsets are a more fun while topless and tanning.

This also brings a new air to its usual seasonal events. No, this is not an invitation to the Ton but instead a one-way ticket to Wimbledon.

The annual event takes place during Europe’s summer season as part of the quarterly tennis season. This is where history is made and legends are born.

The main attraction

Depending on the entrance you are using, the experience is seamless. Seasoned fans might go for the main court or court 1, where you can get access to lounges and amenities, including a drop-off zone and parking spots that make it seamless.

The view from Henman Hill. Picture: (Thango)

For fervent fans who don’t mind the long wait, the queue is an experience on its own, especially if you’re planning to be among the people on Henman Hill. This is an excellent viewpoint where you can feel the passion of the game with other fans picnic-style while sprawled over the lawns.

The iconic Pimm's Cup. Picture: (Thango Ntwasa)

Alternatively you can go the route of the cushioned lounges. I had the fortune of enjoying Stella Artois’s curated space with a curated menu, including coronation chicken which goes famously with the ale, and installations.

If you have patience and little ones with you, overlooking the first court is the practice arena where you can line up to see your favourite stars in action. Time it well and you can ask for an autograph.

If you are keen to try iconic dishes, the hotdogs are a treat. They often command the longest lines so be prepared to wait.

Tuck into Wimbledon strawberries and cream. Picture: (Thango Ntwasa)

I highly recommend a pint of the beloved Pimm’s. It’s a fruity citrus drink that pairs well with the greasy offerings you can get at the venue. It’s also extremely refreshing in the heat.

You might also want to enjoy some iconic strawberries and cream, but curb your expectations about how this is served. It comes in a carton with a handful of farm fresh strawberries covered with light pours of cream rather than the whipped topping many might expect.

A view of the London Eye from River Thames. (Thango Ntwasa)

Off the court

There’s lots to see in London in June. I took a trek or two to sights just under an hour away from the venue and hotel.

At time of the year there are restaurants themed around Wimbledon, so you have your choices sorted for photo opportunities.

One of the pubs to try at Exmouth Market. Picture: (Thango Ntwasa)

My favourite stop was Clerkenwell, where you can strut through Exmouth Market. It’s a slice of Italy with a bevvy of quaint and quirky gastropubs and cafes offering a mix of tea stops and pizza offerings.

You can take an e-bike (make sure to secure your end trip to avoid extra charges) around the area. The last time I visited the UK, Big Ben was still under cosmetic construction so it was a treat to finally see it in full form.

A stroll in the streets of London at night, when the sun goes down late. Picture: (Thango Ntwasa)

You can rent an Uber boat to get a closer view of the London Eye, and queue in the line for the ride all the way up.

Where to stay

With all the events that happen during Wimbledon weekend, the best part of your stay will be The Standard. A hotel at the foot of the beloved King’s Cross station, it has the historic charm of brutalist architecture but once you walk the hallways, it’s an eclectic mix of retro and modern design.

Retro dining at the Double Standard bar. Picture: (Thango Ntwasa)

Grab a lunch bite or late-night drink at the Double Standard bar and restaurant.

To take in the view, try the rooftop bar that offers bubbles on tap. Make sure to check their calendar online to see which DJs or guest events will be happening during your stay.

For ease of stay, I got the Deluxe King, which is great for international travellers and party starters. It comes fitted with a snack bar, fridge and charging points that accommodate just about every plug point, something that has been a horror show in past travels to the UK as not many hotels cater for types M and N.

A view of King's Cross station from The Standard rooftop. Picture: (Supplied by The Stand)

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