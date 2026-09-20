Where to stay in Hermanus: Hermanus Boutique Guest House reviewed

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THE LOCATION

Hermanus, about 120km southeast of Cape Town in the Overstrand region of the Overberg, is a popular holiday town – compact, walkable, and teeming with shops, restaurants and galleries. It’s perhaps best known for its land-based whale watching – southern right whales come to calve in Walker Bay between June and November – and its coastal Cliff Path, a 12km route from New Harbour in the west to Grotto Beach in the east, passing tidal pools, coves and lookout points along the way.

In a row of guesthouses along the ocean-side Marine Drive, the four-star Hermanus Boutique Guest House may well boast the best address: 9 Marine is directly opposite a lawn thick with dassies and a set of stone steps leading down to Fick’s Pool – a natural tidal pool, walled in the 1930s, that the Cliff Path runs right past.

Bold artworks, quirky furnishings and a statement chandelier fill the double-volume living area. (Hermanus Boutique Guest House)

The building itself is striking: three storeys of white walls, curved balconies and floor-to-ceiling glass, the sort of place that could be a particularly well-off friend’s seaside house. Inside, the mood is eclectic and colourful. A warm wood reception desk gives way to a double-volume living area filled with bold artworks and quirky furnishings. Vases stuffed with proteas sit alongside turquoise ceramics and Tretchikoff-style lampshades. A statement chandelier hangs over a wide staircase sweeping up to the rooms.

In the sunny breakfast area, mornings mean strong coffee, fresh fruit, eggs made to order and warm pastries. In the afternoons, bottles of complimentary wine appear for guests to help themselves. The guesthouse serves breakfast only, but is within easy walking distance of central Hermanus’s many restaurants and cafés.

Tretchikoff lampshades and turquoise ceramics are among the quirky touches in the eclectic interiors at Hermanus Boutique Guest House. (Elizabeth Sleith)

WHERE TO EAT:

Char’d Grill & Wine Bar: Steampunk décor, exposed machinery and a gin-tasting wall – where diners squeeze balloon-like atomisers for a whiff of different botanicals before choosing their gin – signal that this is not your run-of-the-mill steakhouse. But the real hero is displayed in a floor-to-ceiling glass meat cabinet.

Cuts are dry-aged with Himalayan rock salt, which draws out moisture and concentrates flavour. Both wet- and dry-aged steaks are on offer; order the latter and a selection is brought to the table so you can choose your own cut.

The menu ventures beyond steak with dishes including braised short rib, chipotle pork belly ribs and kingklip, while burgers range from pulled beef with blue cheese and caramelised onion to one topped with mac and cheese. There’s a long wine and spirits list, too, and an unusually inventive selection of milkshakes – honeycomb and rooibos, peanut butter and espresso or, for the truly committed, maple bacon with salted caramel popcorn.

Chef-owner Shane Sauvage tucks into a seafood pasta at La Pentola. (Supplied)

Also on the waterfront, La Pentola sits in an elevated position with sweeping views of Walker Bay. Chef-owner Shane Sauvage describes the food as international fusion with South African flavours. ‘La Pentola’ is Italian for cooking pot, an apt name for a restaurant that describes itself as a cultural melting pot and whose menu wanders freely – springbok carpaccio sits alongside Thai-style fish cakes, seafood, game, curries and large sharing platters. Among the house specialities is locally cultivated abalone, prepared with a choice of sauces.

Desserts include a Greek halva ‘fantasy’ wrapped in a pancake, a Lindt salted caramel terrine and a dairy-, sugar- and gluten-free chocolate raspberry ice cream. The wine list leans heavily into South African labels, including plenty from the nearby Hemel-en-Aarde Valley.

THE ROOMS

The penthouse goes bold with mustard velvet, exposed brick and chandeliers. (Hermanus Boutique Guest House)

The 19 rooms vary in size and style but all have generous beds, indulgent bathrooms and their own decorative flourishes. The sea-facing ones are the prize, especially in whale season when you may be able to spot southern rights without leaving your bed.

My room, one of two honeymoon suites, had a Marie Antoinette air: elaborate mirrors on the wall and a pair of thrones at the foot of the bed, from which one could spend lazy hours gazing at the sea beyond the balcony.

One of the two honeymoon suites at Hermanus Boutique Guest House, with a trio of ornate mirrors on a statement wall. (Di Brown)

The pièce de résistance, though, is the enormous spa bath, sitting almost in the middle of the room behind a low wall at the head of the bed. At the push of a button, it becomes a jacuzzi – with jets so powerful I get lost for a moment in a froth of over-whipped bubble bath.

WHAT ELSE IT HAS

There is secure parking on site, and a small courtyard pool offers an easier alternative to Atlantic swims across the road.

A small courtyard pool offers an alternative to the Atlantic across the road. (Hermanus Boutique Guest House)

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Besides the Cliff Path on its doorstep, Hermanus makes a good base for the wilder end of the Overberg’s offerings – a shark-cage dive off Gansbaai (about an hour’s drive away) with Marine Dynamics or a pre-dawn cold-water plunge with Wild Wellness. The nearby Hemel-en-Aarde Valley adds a celebrated wine route to the mix, with estates including Creation Wines, whose food-and-wine pairing menu makes a destination of its Tasting Room restaurant.

RATES: Rooms sleep two, at a rate of R3,750 to R7,500 per room per night, including breakfast and afternoon wine. Children 8 years and older are welcome.

Last-minute special: 30% off standard rate when booking for travel within 30 days. To book or for more information, visit their website.

• Sleith was a guest of Hermanus Boutique Guest House, a member of Cape Country Routes. See capecountryroutes.com.