10 things to do at Stanford in Bloom

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‘Life After Fire, this year’s award-winning display at Chelsea Flowers in Stanford’

Stanford is in full bloom. The Overberg village’s annual flower festival is already under way, with its main attractions, talks and markets running through Sunday 27 September. There’s still time to catch the colour – and the stories – before it wraps.

Set on the Klein River, about a two-hour drive from Cape Town and 25 minutes from Hermanus, Stanford is known for its heritage streets, country restaurants, galleries and surrounding fynbos landscapes. During Stanford in Bloom, flowers take centre stage – but there is plenty else to see, eat and do around the village. Here’s what to add to the itinerary.

1. See the Chelsea showstopper

The festival’s headline attraction is a full-sized recreation of Life After Fire, the South African display that won a gold medal and Best Exhibit in the Great Pavilion at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Created by award-winning landscape designer Leon Kluge and his team, the installation celebrates the remarkable ability of the Cape’s fynbos to regenerate after fire. Grootbos Foundation representatives are on hand to explain the plants, wildlife and conservation work behind the display, while botanical works from the Grootbos Florilegium are also on show.

Botanical artworks are also on display at Chelsea Flowers in Stanford. (Supplied)

There is also an exhibition of work by South African botanical artist Jenny Hyde-Johnson, who achieved a rare sweep at the 2026 RHS Botanical Art and Photography Show in London – a gold medal, Best Botanical Artwork and Best Botanical Art Exhibit. Her exquisitely detailed paintings depict threatened plants found on the limestone formations of Grootbos Private Nature Reserve.

• Chelsea Flowers Building, 32 Queen Victoria Street. Open daily, 9am – 5pm. Tickets cost R250 through Webtickets or at the door; children under 12 enter free. Proceeds go to the Grootbos Foundation.

2. Browse the markets

The Stanford in Bloom Market runs daily on the Village Green throughout the festival, bringing together locally grown produce, artisan goods, art, fynbos and garden plants, food stalls, local wine and botanical gin. Browse the stalls, pick up something for the garden or settle in for lunch before continuing around the village.

Time a visit for Friday evening and the daytime market gives way to the Stanford Sunset Market. Also held on the green, it brings together artisanal food, food trucks, craft drinks, fresh bread, preserves, coffee, local produce, plants and gifts, accompanied by local musicians.

• Stanford Village Green, 20 Longmarket Street. The market is open daily 10am – 6pm. The Sunset Market is 25 September, 5.30pm – 8.30pm.

3. Get the inside story

Landscape designer Leon Kluge is a funny and engaging speaker – well worth catching as he shares the backstage story of taking Life After Fire to Chelsea. (Elizabeth Sleith)

Landscape designer Leon Kluge’s talk, Life After Fire – South Africa’s Journey to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026, goes behind the scenes of the award-winning display.

Kluge is a charming and funny speaker, recounting the setbacks, close calls and backstage drama with such wit and tension that it could be a Netflix series. Even those who know little about flower shows will find themselves thoroughly invested in whether it all comes together. Spoiler alert – it does.

The talk forms part of the Grootbos Talks programme, which explores the region’s fynbos, geology, botanical art and remarkable regeneration after fire.

• NG Kerk, 9 Church Street. 24 and 26 September at 10.30am; 27 September at noon. Tickets cost R100 through Webtickets or at the door.

4. Buy original art for R100

More than 100 original A5 works contributed by local artists are pegged along a string at this annual Stanford favourite, Art on a String. Among them are Marian Binder’s beautifully observed bird portraits, with every work selling for R100 on a first-come, first-served basis.

A further 11 artworks will be raffled, and there will also be a silent auction. Funds raised will benefit Stanford Animal Welfare Society and Stanford Conservation.

• In the End, 25 Church Street. 26 September, 9am – noon.

5. See flowers move

Michèle Nigrini’s paintings from her new 'Bloom After Fire' collection alongside a mechanical flower. (Michèle Nigrini)

Artist Michèle Nigrini has created a new body of work especially for Stanford in Bloom, exploring the theme Bloom After Fire. Her expressive paintings were made using dried proteas and other fynbos plants as brushes, allowing the plants themselves to leave their marks on the canvas. Also on show are two mechanical flowers that have been drawing plenty of attention.

• Michele Nigrini Art, 14 Queen Victoria Street. Open daily, 10am – 4pm. After-hours visits can be arranged on 082-423-1970.

6. Meet the makers at the Ceramic Market

Betrag Art Gallery’s one-day Ceramic Market brings together 12 ceramic artists and studios, including Ann Marais, Niel Jonker, Fynbos Pottery Studio and Ceramics Vermont. Browse handmade vessels and functional ware alongside decorative and sculptural pieces, and meet the makers behind them in the gallery garden.

• Betrag Art Gallery, 6 Queen Victoria Street. 26 September, 9.30am – 4pm.

7. Explore Phillipskop with a fynbos expert

Phillipskop Mountain Reserve, about 10km outside Stanford, protects almost 250ha of largely pristine fynbos and more than 900 indigenous plant species. Botanist and former RHS herbarium keeper Dr Chris Whitehouse leads personalised botanical walks exploring the reserve’s floral diversity, wildlife interactions and plant adaptations, with the option to include its ancient rock-art site.

• Walks cost R500 a person and take about two-and-a-half hours. Advance booking is essential. Contact 073-621-1808 or info@phillipskop.co.za.

8. Take a margarita break

Borrowed sombreros and margaritas set the mood in La Cantina’s courtyard. (Lyn Krebser)

La Cantina is colourful, convivial and difficult to leave in a hurry. On live-music days, the courtyard doubles as a dance floor, with the owner often among the first onto it, flip-flops and all. Settle in for Mexican street food and one of its dangerously drinkable frozen margaritas, with sombreros available to borrow if the mood takes you.

On Heritage Day, the Sarah Tonin Duo brings an acoustic mix of vocals, guitar and double bass. Sunday’s performer, singer-songwriter and guitarist Nick Turner, was a founding member of 1990s South African band Sons of Trout and later formed Mikanic; his music moves between rock, reggae, Afro-pop, ghoema and jazz.

• La Cantina, 5 Queen Victoria Street. Sarah Tonin Duo, 24 September at 5pm; Nick Turner, 27 September at 2pm. Book on 082-328-1098.

9. Try cacao the old way

Chocolate, but not as most of us know it. Fran Siebrits, whose company Cape Cacao imports ceremonial-grade cacao and runs workshops and ceremonies, traces cacao’s journey from bean to cup and prepares the rich drink consumed in Mesoamerica long before it became the sweetened bars we know today. She will also explain what “ceremonial grade” means and how she sources her cacao from Guatemala.

• Klein River Cheese Demo Kitchen, Oulap Hall, 159 Morton Street. 27 September, 10.30am – 11.30am. R300 a person.

10. Paint with pigments made from plants

Artist Elizabeth Watson leads a three-hour botanical drawing and painting workshop with a twist – after drawing flowers, participants make pigments from plants and vegetables and use them to paint their work. No experience is needed, all materials are supplied and the finished piece is created on A3 Fabriano paper.

• Eudene Village School. 26 September, 2pm – 5pm. R550 a person. Open to ages 12 and up.

• For the full Stanford in Bloom programme and bookings, visit the website.