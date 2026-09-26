A food lover’s guide to Split, Croatia: courtyard restaurants, local flavours and gelato worth the wait

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The city of Split in Croatia is known for its architectural magnificence against the beautiful blue backdrop of the Adriatic Sea. I was drawn as much by the famed setting as I was by its culinary reputation – where people are said to connect around food and drink from dawn until late into the night.

Once there, I quickly learn that sharing food is an integral part of Croatian culture. In fact, there is a Croatian word, gozba, meaning feast, which represents coming together with family or friends to share abundant dishes and enjoy community.

My first night takes me to the family-run Ćiri Biri Bela bistro, in the courtyard of a historic Dalmatian house in Split’s old town. Open only from May to October, it builds its contemporary Croatian menus around seasonal produce, much of it sourced from the family’s farm in the Croatian hinterland or from local growers. Booking ahead is essential.

Burrata salad with rocket and cherry tomatoes. (jackf / 123rf.com)

Ćevapi – small, skinless grilled sausages – served with chips, red onion and tomatoes. (myviewpoint / 123rf.com)

On a warm evening, I sit beneath the stars in the stone-walled courtyard, enjoying local wine with burrata salad, ćevapi – small grilled minced-meat sausages – and Croatian-style pizza. The pizza has a thin, chewy crust, packed with the rich and hearty taste of creme fraiche as a base. The richness gives my palate a home-cooked hug, especially comforting on my first night in a new place, even as the old stone walls and cobbled floor remind me that I am somewhere entirely new.

After the hearty meal, I turn a corner to find live music in the street and a crowd gathered to listen. I join them, sitting for a while and clapping along to the beat.

Split’s old town and harbour, with Marjan Hill rising to the west. (leonori / 123rf.com)

Although Split is the largest city on the Croatian coast, its old town is small enough to explore easily over a few days. The historic centre, including Diocletian’s Palace – one of the world’s best-preserved examples of Roman palatial architecture – was designated a Unesco world heritage site in 1979. Its narrow, cobbled lanes are largely pedestrianised, peaceful at daybreak but packed by late evening. In the mornings, at the tiny D16 coffee shop, I find locals reading newspapers over coffee, their dogs at their feet.

I spend a day bouncing across the Adriatic by speedboat, visiting the famous Blue Cave on Biševo Island and the fashionable Hvar Town, with time for a swim along the way. I return to Split sun-reddened but refreshed. Passing the statue of Bishop Gregory of Nin outside the palace’s Golden Gate, I enter Diocletian’s Palace. Built for the Roman emperor Diocletian around 300 CE, the palace complex forms the heart of the old town and is one of Split’s biggest tourist attractions.

The statue of Bishop Gregory of Nin stands outside the Golden Gate of Diocletian’s Palace. (Visit Split)

An ancient stone gateway leads into Split’s old town in the early morning. (davidzfr / 123rf.com)

Fig restaurant is in a stone courtyard within a functioning neighbourhood inside the palace walls. It does not take bookings and requires some queuing. Finally, I find myself seated and ready to enjoy the spicy flavours on offer. The setting gives me a feeling of sitting among the locals. I look up and see people hanging their washing out to dry on their balconies while I dine like a queen.

A colourful spread at Fig restaurant inside Diocletian’s Palace. (Fig Restaurants)

Tables beneath the historic stone walls of Fig restaurant in Diocletian’s Palace. (Fig Restaurants)

The owners have lived across the world, and their food is international, fresh and adventurous with a sprinkle of spice. Dishes are spread across the table to share: Mexican-inspired pulled pork, chimichurri potatoes and fig-and-farm-cheese flatbread, among others – a relaxed gozba, or feast.

I walk through the bustling streets of the old town, where live music and other entertainment attract the crowds. But I am heading for Emiliana Gelateria, said to serve the “best” ice cream in Split. This little ice cream shop is hidden within the palace walls but is easy to spot by the caterpillar-like queue winding away from it. I have never waited an hour for ice cream, but in Split this is what people seem to do. The gelateria offers homemade natural flavours, including pistachio, lemon and lavender, and – my favourite – an unusual peach and rose. There are many ice cream shops in Split, but this one is well worth the wait.

The night-time queue outside Emiliana Gelateria in Split’s old town. (Simcha Van Bel-du Plooy)

After overindulging in Split’s food, an early-morning run up Marjan Hill is much needed. The streets are still quiet as I follow the palm-lined Riva waterfront west, then climb through the old neighbourhood of Veli Varoš and up the Marjan steps to the first viewpoint. From here, spectacular views unfold across the city and sea, while the tranquillity of Marjan Forest Park offers a welcome contrast to the usual bustle of the old town. At the viewpoint, Teraca Vidilica offers a welcome place to stop for a drink before heading back down.

Near Split’s busy fish market, I step inside Pandora GreenBox, a tranquil retreat from the busy city, which feels like stepping into an artist’s home. The restaurant has a fully plant-based menu and an interior designed as a forest of green, centred on a dramatic artificial tree whose branches spread beneath and around the skylights. I sit beside its enormous trunk and enjoy a purple cocktail adorned with fresh lavender. Everything here bursts with energy, colour and creativity.

The southern façade of Diocletian’s Palace overlooks Split’s Riva promenade. (piotrvbero / 123rf.com)

After climbing the St Domnius Bell Tower to take in 360-degree views of the city, I end my visit at Roof 68, a relaxed lounge bar overlooking the Riva. It is the kind of place that can steal hours from your day if you give it permission. I settle in with a cocktail and watch the glorious sunset over Split.

Roman columns and arches frame a view across the Peristyle, the central square of Diocletian’s Palace. (Visit Split)

TABLE TALK

Words from around the world that capture the social rituals of eating.

Braai (South Africa): The ritual of cooking meat over an open fire – and the gathering itself – where people often spend hours talking around the flames.

Gozba (Croatia): A feast or abundant meal shared with others.

Sobremesa (Spain): The conversation and lingering around the table after a meal.

Fika (Sweden): Making time to pause together over coffee and something sweet.

Gursha (Ethiopia): Feeding someone a bite by hand as an expression of affection, respect or hospitality.

Kamayan (the Philippines): Eating by hand from banana leaves, often from a shared spread without individual plates.