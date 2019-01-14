Motoring

TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition

Watch these great shows on DStv channel 189

14 January 2019 - 17:36 By Ignition
Inside West Coast Customs.
Inside West Coast Customs.
Image: Supplied

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring. 

Inside West Coast Customs

DC Shoes and West Coast Customs (WCC) team up to create the ultimate motocross support vehicle. Using a full-size Toyota Tundra as their canvas, the WCC crew gets to work outfitting this rugged and mean masterpiece with all the essentials.

  • Broadcast times: Sunday 3pm; Tuesday 8pm; Thursday 2pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Arabia Motors

Prolific names in the motoring industry such as the Ferrari Testarossa, Lamborghini Countach and Jaguar E-Type will grace the cover of Arabia Motors Magazine this week. The Porsche GT3 also makes an appearance, as does Ducati’s Scrambler.

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 8pm; Tuesday 9pm; Thursday 10pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Ignition GT

Datsun gives its popular Go range a refresh, with the inclusion of a raft of safety features. We evaluate Suzuki’s fresh Dzire and the team gets behind the wheel of the Hyundai Tucson.

  • Broadcast times: Sunday 4.30pm; Wednesday 8.30pm; Thursday 5.30pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

