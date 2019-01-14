TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.

Inside West Coast Customs

DC Shoes and West Coast Customs (WCC) team up to create the ultimate motocross support vehicle. Using a full-size Toyota Tundra as their canvas, the WCC crew gets to work outfitting this rugged and mean masterpiece with all the essentials.

Broadcast times: Sunday 3pm; Tuesday 8pm; Thursday 2pm

WATCH THE TRAILER: