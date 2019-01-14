TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition
Watch these great shows on DStv channel 189
April 26-03 May 2019
Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.
Inside West Coast Customs
Ryan Friedlinghas, famed car customizer and his crew at West Coast Customs continue to bring you amazing car builds from rendering to reality. Join Ryan as he transforms cars for celebrities, corporations, moguls and many more.
- Broadcast times: Saturday 9pm; Thursday 9pm; Friday 6pm
WATCH THE TRAILER:
Worlds Toughest Driving Test
This is the worlds toughest driving test as participants must navigate their way through some of the worst terrains to claim the prize
- Broadcast times: Saturday 7pm; Tuesday 9pm; Friday 3pm
WATCH THE TRAILER:
It's How You Get There
Greg and Julian head to Chuckwalla Valley Raceway in Desert City, Calif.; they test out two motorcycles, a Ducati 959 Panigale and a Suzuki GSXR-1000, then they switch to a 2016 Dodge Viper ACR and a Challenger Hellcat SRT.
- Broadcast times: Saturday 8pm; Monday 3pm; Thursday 6pm
WATCH THE TRAILER: