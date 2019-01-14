Motoring

TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition

Watch these great shows on DStv channel 189

14 January 2019 - 17:36 By Ignition

April 26-03 May 2019

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.

Ryan
Ryan Ryan
Image: Ryan

Inside West Coast Customs 

Ryan Friedlinghas, famed car customizer and his crew at West Coast Customs continue to bring you amazing car builds from rendering to reality. Join Ryan as he transforms cars for celebrities, corporations, moguls and many more.

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 9pm; Thursday 9pm; Friday 6pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Worlds Toughest Driving Test 

This is the worlds toughest driving test as participants must navigate their way through some of the worst terrains to claim the prize

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 7pm; Tuesday 9pm; Friday 3pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

It's How You Get There 

Greg and Julian head to Chuckwalla Valley Raceway in Desert City, Calif.; they test out two motorcycles, a Ducati 959 Panigale and a Suzuki GSXR-1000, then they switch to a 2016 Dodge Viper ACR and a Challenger Hellcat SRT.

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 8pm; Monday 3pm; Thursday 6pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Click here to read more about Ignition, to contact us or to browse our FAQs section to see if we've already answered your question.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Gutsier 2019 Volkswagen Golf R delivers a dose of sporty civility Reviews
  2. SA's top 20 best-selling vehicles news
  3. OPINION | Illusions of safety will help spur Renault Kwid sales grandeur New Models
  4. Meet the most radical ride for this year's Knysna Hillclimb Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | 2019 BMW X5 M50d is as fast as it is frugal Reviews

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X