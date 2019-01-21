Motoring

TV HIGHLIGHT | Auto Mundial

21 January 2019 - 09:35

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring. 

Auto Mundial

If there is such a thing as a cut-price Bentley, then the V8-powered variant of the Bentayga would wear that crown. Jeep introduces its latest bakkie, the aptly named Gladiator, and we look at the Jaguar i-Pace.

  • Broadcast times: Sunday 5pm; Thursday 8pm; Friday 5pm

