TV HIGHLIGHT | Petrolheads

A trip to the entertainment capital of the world for the coveted SEMA show

21 January 2019 - 09:28

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring. 

Petrolheads

We kick off the new season with a trip to the entertainment capital of the world for the coveted SEMA show. Sbu chats to celebrity stuntman Phillip Kekana and we look at some passion cars by car enthusiast Calvin Fisher.

  • Broadcast times: Sunday 4pm; Wednesday 8pm; Thursday 5pm

