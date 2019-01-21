TV HIGHLIGHT | Petrolheads
A trip to the entertainment capital of the world for the coveted SEMA show
21 January 2019 - 09:28
Petrolheads
We kick off the new season with a trip to the entertainment capital of the world for the coveted SEMA show. Sbu chats to celebrity stuntman Phillip Kekana and we look at some passion cars by car enthusiast Calvin Fisher.
- Broadcast times: Sunday 4pm; Wednesday 8pm; Thursday 5pm