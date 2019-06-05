WATCH | F1 driver David Coulthard jams in Cape Town taxi
First David Coulthard was in a Formula 1 car racing a taxi on the streets of Cape Town and now he's been spotted dancing up a storm in one. Welcome to South Africa.
This weekend saw Red Bull bring its Formula 1 championship-winning RB7 to the Mother City for the Red Bull Grand Parade event.
Footage showed Coulthard racing against a taxi. While the driver remains unknown, speed freaks who witnessed the race said the taxi gave Coulthard a run for his money.
Video footage obtained by TimesLIVE shows Coulthard jamming in a taxi. Full details of the F1 car and taxi are expected to be released in July. In the meantime, we now know he can drive and dance!