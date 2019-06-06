HOT ON IGNITION TV | Mud, Sweat and Gears; GP Racing

Mud, Sweat and Gears

Saturdays 10pm, Mondays 6pm

In this reality show, motoring journalists Tom "Wookie" Ford and Jonny Smith are on a mission to transform everyday vehicles into something more.

In each episode, Ford and Smith each captain a team with two other car enthusiasts. The teams have 24 hours to reconstruct vehicles, which are then raced in head-to-head sprints, timed challenges and stunts.

The daring, adventurous challenges are tied to episode themes, such as making the ultimate police cruisers, creating video-game cars, or constructing end-of-the-world survival vehicles. After the winner is chosen, the losing car gets annihilated.