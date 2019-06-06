Motoring

HOT ON IGNITION TV | Mud, Sweat and Gears; GP Racing

You're missing out if you're not watching these two exciting shows

06 June 2019

Ignition has an exciting roster of motoring shows being broadcast around the clock on DStv channel 189. Popular among these are Mud, Sweat and Gears and the magazine show GP Racing – read on for full details about these shows.

A scene from Mud, Sweat and Gears.
Image: Supplied

Mud, Sweat and Gears

Saturdays 10pm, Mondays 6pm

In this reality show, motoring journalists Tom "Wookie" Ford and Jonny Smith are on a mission to transform everyday vehicles into something more.

In each episode, Ford and Smith each captain a team with two other car enthusiasts. The teams have 24 hours to reconstruct vehicles, which are then raced in head-to-head sprints, timed challenges and stunts.

The daring, adventurous challenges are tied to episode themes, such as making the ultimate police cruisers, creating video-game cars, or constructing end-of-the-world survival vehicles. After the winner is chosen, the losing car gets annihilated. 

Formula One is the name of the game in GP Racing.
Image: Supplied

GP Racing

Sundays 11am, Mondays 7pm

Catch all the news, drama and glamour from the high-paced world of Formula One, all in a dynamic, 30-minute magazine format.

GP Racing explores the results, teams, intrigue, technology and more from the world of F1. It keeps you up to date with innovative circuit animations and one-on-one interviews.

The show also delves into the world of F1 technology where teams try to gain split-second advantages over their rivals with the latest engineering, and covers the colourful global spectacle that is the F1 World Championship.

