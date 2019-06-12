Motoring

Three myths and a fact about windscreen chips

Knowing the difference between a chip and a crack can save you money

12 June 2019 - 13:30
A chip on your windscreen can expand and cause a big crack.
Image: Supplied/PG Glass

Windscreens are expensive and getting more costly every year. Think about what your vehicle windscreen looks like now. If you've noticed a slight chip that you think doesn't needs fixing, think again. The next time you drive over a pothole or bump, or a small object flies into your windscreen, that same "harmless" chip might run into a crack.

Here are some myths associated with windscreen chips.

Myth 1: All chips are the same

Some chips may look similar, but they are not all the same. If road debris is thrown in the air from passing vehicles and hits your windscreen, the impact of the debris can cause a chip in your windscreen. There are various types of chips that can be identified by PG Glass Fitment Centre technicians.

Some of them include the bulls-eye chip (circular shaped with an impact hole), a combination break (with cracks radiating from it) and a half-moon chip (like a bulls-eye but the damaged area is not exactly round).

The various types of chips that can be identified by PG Glass Fitment Centre technicians.
Image: Supplied/PG Glass

Myth 2: If it's small it doesn't need to be fixed

It may seem expensive to repair a small chip on your windscreen and you may be tempted to leave it alone and "see what happens". However, a chip on your windscreen can expand and cause a big crack. Once there is a crack, your windscreen will definitely need to be replaced in future. As soon as you spot a chip, contact PG Glass Fitment Centre so that it can be inspected and then repaired instead of replacing the entire windscreen.

Myth 3: If you have a chip on your windscreen, you must replace your windscreen immediately

A replacement is not always necessary. PG Glass always tries to repair a chip before replacing your vehicle's windscreen. The PG Glass technicians are trained on the latest windscreen chip repair technology, which will save you time and money.

Fact 1: Know your windscreen chips

Understand your windscreen better and give it the care it needs. The more you know about chips and cracks, the better you will be able to repair it.

This article was paid for by PG Glass

