Three myths and a fact about windscreen chips

Windscreens are expensive and getting more costly every year. Think about what your vehicle windscreen looks like now. If you've noticed a slight chip that you think doesn't needs fixing, think again. The next time you drive over a pothole or bump, or a small object flies into your windscreen, that same "harmless" chip might run into a crack.

Here are some myths associated with windscreen chips.

Myth 1: All chips are the same

Some chips may look similar, but they are not all the same. If road debris is thrown in the air from passing vehicles and hits your windscreen, the impact of the debris can cause a chip in your windscreen. There are various types of chips that can be identified by PG Glass Fitment Centre technicians.

Some of them include the bulls-eye chip (circular shaped with an impact hole), a combination break (with cracks radiating from it) and a half-moon chip (like a bulls-eye but the damaged area is not exactly round).