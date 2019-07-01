The Smart Fortwo celebrates its 20th anniversary this month

It's hard to believe that the Smart car has been around for so long – production of the Smart Fortwo started on July 1 1999. It was initially known as the Smart city-coupé and while it is a mere 2.5m long with two doors and two seats, it continues to pack a powerful punch.

“The Smart Fortwo and other smart cars are becoming more popular with urbanites,” says Nunben Dixon, head of Gumtree Autos. “The car is cheaply available on the pre-owned market (with some models starting at R20,000 second hand), known to be mechanically quite reliable and very light on fuel. It is commonly modified for use by the disabled community.”

When it launched, the smart stood out from other mini cars on the market as it came equipped with rear wheel drive for improved control and stability and an impressive suite of safety features, including ESP, ABS, front and side airbags and ASR technology developed by Mercedes. The third-generation model has been on the market since 2014 with improvements in virtually every area. 2.2m smarts have sold to date.

There are numerous reasons why you might opt for a smart car of your very own:

Maintenance

The older smart cars had a few issues with battery life but the more modern versions run smoothly for years with the most routine maintenance.

Fuel costs

The smart is definitely the smartest choice for drivers on a budget. Both the Smart Fortwo and Forfour are powered by a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre with 52kW and 91 Nm of torque. The Fortwo has a fuel consumption of 4.1L/100km while the Forfour is 4.2L/100km.

City driving

In general, the size of the smart makes it easier to squeeze into small street parking spaces – as does the steering capabilities. Smaller cars also assist with relieving urban congestion, use less petrol and offers real comfort.

Considering all the elements at play, the Smart Fortwo remains a clever purchase decision. Browse for a model of your very own on Gumtree.

This article was paid for by Gumtree.