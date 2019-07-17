Enter the Toyota 4x4 Challenger search to win a brand new Fortuner

Do you have what it takes to compete alongside the best athletes in the business?

Shift into gear and enter the challenger search to take part in the Toyota 4x4 Challenge and you could win prizes including a brand new Toyota Fortuner.

The Toyota Fortuner 4x4 Challenge is a two-day fitness contest taking place from October 23 to 25 2019 at Conrad Pezula in Knysna. A valid driver’s licence and an acceptable level of fitness and evidence of such is required to qualify.

Three finalists will be selected via a lucky draw and will be required to participate in the preliminary Toyota Warrior Race taking place October 5 2019 at Riversands in Gauteng.

The finalist to complete the preliminary race most successfully will be selected as the ultimate finalist and will then go on to participate in the Toyota 4x4 Challenge.

Each finalist will win Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Multisport GPS watch worth more than R8,500. Of the three finalists selected the contest chosen to represent Tiso Blackstar in the Toyota 4x4 Challenge will receive Solomon clothing and Specialised Epic Comp mountain bike valued at R40,0000 and should the contestant go on to win the Toyota 4x4 Challenge they will walk away with all the above plus a brand new Toyota Fortuner!

How to enter

SMS the keyword Fortuner followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from 1-10 (1 being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 45883. Smses charged at R1.50.

Terms and conditions:

The promotion ends on September 30 2019. No late entries will be accepted.

Three semi-finalists will be selected randomly and contacted telephonically by Tiso Blackstar.

Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash. Toyota reserves the right to choose the colour of the aforementioned prize. The prize does not include insurance on the vehicle. The prize does not include any extras such as fuel and additional accessories. Prize vehicle specification may differ from model shown.

All flights, accommodation and transport will be provided by Toyota SA Motors (Pty) Ltd.

The competition is open to all South African and permanent resident holders of South Africa aged 18 years and older, except employees of Tiso Blackstar (Pty) Ltd and their families, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.

By entering this competition, you are allowing the use of your contact details for future marketing purposes.

This article was paid for by Toyota Fortuner.