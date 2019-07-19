Motoring

From Cape Town to Romania - 1972 VW Beetle raises funds for Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital

19 July 2019 - 12:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
This VW will travel 13 000km in an attempt to save lives.
This VW will travel 13 000km in an attempt to save lives.
Image: Instagram/Boikanyo Bug

Former president Nelson Mandela may be gone, but his spirit of giving and his love for children continue to be immortalised. In his memory this Mandela month, the Boikanyo project, by Round Table, aims to improve the lives of 125 children who suffer from heart defects and need surgery. This is in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital.

The Round Table organisation consists of medical specialists, businessmen and volunteers.

Volunteers in the project are travelling across Africa to raise R5m by driving a 1972 VW Beetle from Cape Town to Romania, a journey of more than 13,000km which will conclude on August 24.

The Round Table on Thursday said it had managed to raise enough money for 30 children to undergo heart operations. The funds were donated by Jacaranda FM listeners, and the station's breakfast show was hosted from the hospital. 

"We have managed to raise enough money, through callers on the radio show and live guests to do 30 heart operations to the value close to about R1.2m, so we're well on our way to achieving our target," said Round Table.

Through the work of the Boikanyo Foundation, 100 heart surgeries have been performed since January 2007. 

