Introducing the Touareg with Black Style package

If you’re not the kind of driver that likes to settle, the Touareg Black Style is for you. It’s got all the technology, beauty and presence to keep you exploring in style. Never look back and always look good.

The exterior styling includes a black radiator grille, 21-inch Suzuka alloy wheels, black roof rails, black air intakes with fins, black chrome elements, an ‘R’ style bumper, body coloured bumpers and lower door parts, black decorative trim on the side windows, and black exterior mirror housings.

Along with that impressive exterior, you get all the luxury, power and innovation of driving a Touareg. Unleash your restless spirit with technology like Night Vision and IQ Light Matrix LED headlights. Be prepared to experience the latest infotainment with innovative connectivity features such as the 15” Innovision Cockpit.

The superior looks are backed by powerful performance with a 3.0 TDI V6 190kW engine, 8-Speed Tiptronic transmission and an urban fuel consumption of 8.2l per 100km.

Drive the relentless Touareg and add the Black Style package, which is only available on the Executive model, for just R39,900 (incl. VAT)

If you know where you’re going and you don’t have time to wait, the Black Style package is built to take you there.

The Black Style package is an option on the executive model and is available in combination with selected colours only. This package is currently available for ordering on the Touareg.

