Motoring

WATCH | New season of ‘Tuned in SA’ roars into car-crazy Mzansi

SA's local tuning scene in focus – including full car makeovers

19 August 2019 - 15:50 By Staff Writer
Catch Tuned in SA now on Ignition.
Catch Tuned in SA now on Ignition.
Image: Supplied

Motoring channel Ignition’s most loved show is back with its fifth season. Tuned in SA takes a look at the local tuning scene in car-crazy Mzansi. 

From performance-modified rides to crazy custom builds, Vic Pardal and Leon Bosman bring you some of the fastest and most tricked-out showstoppers in the country. They also go behind the scenes as one viewer gets a full car makeover.

Broadcast times

Saturdays: 12pm | Sundays: 6pm | Mondays: 8am, 5pm | Tuesdays: 2pm | Wednesdays: 12am | Thursdays: 4am | Fridays: 8pm

Watch the trailer

>> Read more about Ignition

MORE FROM IGNITION

WATCH | Ignition TV gets a taste of the new 2019 BMW 1 Series

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts at the international launch of the all-new BMW 1 Series.
Motoring
3 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV team tests the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Join Ignition TV presenters Ziphorah Masethe, Brenwin Naidu and Shaun Korsten as they unpack the revolutionary all-electric Jaguar I-Pace
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV tests the striking new 2019 Mazda3

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts as he reviews the new 2019 Mazda3
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Spoiled brat deliberately dumps his BMW in a river news
  2. Is it a scooter? Is it a skateboard? Nope, it’s the Audi e-tron scooter New Models
  3. Meet the world’s biggest-engined bike New Models
  4. Outa to challenge Aarto in court while AA slams focus on money over safety news
  5. Aprilia and Moto Guzzi return to South Africa news

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X