BMW M8 Gran Coupe to premiere at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

26 August 2019 - 13:47 By AFP Relaxnews
BMW will follow up the launch of the M8 Coupe (left) and Cabriolet (right) with the BMW M8 Gran Coupe in November.
Image: Supplied

Concluding a press release outlining their recent successful launches, BMW confirmed that the M8 Gran Coupe will make its world premiere at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

As of now in the 8 Series range – a designation denoting high prestige within the company's vehicle portfolio - BMW has launched the 8 Series Coupe, 8 Series Convertible, M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible. On Friday, the brand announced that the fifth member of the lineup, the M8 Gran Coupe, will make its world premiere at the 2019 show in Los Angeles.

Though almost no details were disclosed about the model, it's likely to be a four-door version of the standard M8 Coupe, which is powered by a 4.4-litre V8. The engine can propel the two-door car from 0-100km/h in three seconds, thanks to its power output of 447kW. The extra weight that comes with converting the coupe to a gran coupe is expected to slow the stats slightly.

The new model, with both the prestigious "8" and motorsport "M" designations, gives clients another vehicle option tailored to their needs.

The BMW M8 Gran Coupe will be unveiled at the LA Auto Show this year, which runs from November 22 to December 2. The price has not yet been disclosed, but it will likely be in the same ballpark as the M8 Coupe, which starts at R2,943,000.

