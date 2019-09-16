In Ethiopia, busted VW Beetles 'pimped out' for hip youth

When Robel Wolde bought a beat-up 1967 Volkswagen Beetle from a friend for 50,000 Ethiopian birr (about 1,540 euros, $1,700), it marked the start of an extensive restoration he'd plotted for years.

The 25-year-old Ethiopian painter quickly went to work.

He installed new grey leather seats, applied black stripes and decals along the orange-and-blue exterior and hired a metalworker to fit oversized headlights to the front bumper.

Two months and an additional $1,000 later, Robel's vision was complete.

And with that, he joined the growing number of young Ethiopian drivers giving the Beetle -- which has long occupied a hallowed position in the nation's car culture -- a 21st-century upgrade.

Some of this restoration work is inspired by shows like the old MTV hit "Pimp My Ride" -- "pimped out", American slang for customised vehicles, has been adopted in Addis Ababa.

But love for the Beetle in Ethiopia goes back decades, and is rooted in both economics and nostalgia.

Volkswagen is hoping to capitalise on this goodwill. In January, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ethiopian government to set up a domestic auto industry, including an assembly plant.

Regardless of what comes of this project, Robel says the Beetle's popularity will endure.

"Most of the time, Beetles are driven by old people," he said, leaning on the bonnet of his car near one of Addis' busier roundabouts.

"But when they are custom and pimped like this, they are a fashion statement for young people."