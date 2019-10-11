TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on IGNITION

Motoring

11 October 2019 - 10:47 By Ignition
12 - 18 October 2019

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.

ReCreators

What if you could go back in time and recreate the most iconic cars with the latest technology and engineering? Meet a series of engineering pioneers detailing their works as they rebuild all time classic cars

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 9:00pm; Friday 6:00pm

Motor Trends: Haval

Since Haval’s local debut in 2017, the company has shown consistent double digit growth in sales and market share. Motor Trends explores the rise of the young car maker, the keys to its success and its plans for dominating the SUV segment

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 8am; Monday 8pm

IGNITION GT

On IGNITION GT this week, Brenwin gets behind the wheel of the new Audi A1. We discuss Toyota’s new Connect feature and Marius rides in the lap of luxury in the facelifted BMW 7 Series.

  • Broadcast times: Sunday 4pm; Wednesday 8:30pm

