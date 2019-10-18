TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on IGNITION
Watch these great shows on DStv channel 189
18 October 2019 - 10:47
19 - 25 October 2019
Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.
Car S.O.S.
Tim and Fuzz are off to Leeds to take on one of the most beautiful British sports cars that no one has ever heard of - the AC Aceca.
- Broadcast times: Saturday 6:00pm; Tuesday 6:00pm
WATCH THE TRAILER:
Auto Mundial
We take a look at the updated model of Japan’s Nissan GTR and we the VW Polo GTI - how does it compare with the extraordinary Ford Fiesta ST?
- Broadcast times: Saturday 11am; Thursday 8pm
WATCH THE TRAILER:
IGNITION GT
Marius samples the latest iteration of the Mercedes-Benz GLE. We then compare the GLE up against some of its natural competitors. Juliet gets behind the wheel of the Opel Corsa GSI and we end off with the all-new Peugeot 5008
- Broadcast times: Sunday 4pm; Wednesday 8:30pm
WATCH THE TRAILER: