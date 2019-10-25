Bloodhound makes it to 160km/h as pursuit of land speed record begins

The dust of the Northern Cape was finally disturbed on Friday by the jet-powered car that aims to break the land speed record in 2020.

The Bloodhound team, which is conducting three weeks of testing on the Hakskeen pan, tweeted on Friday: “And we're off! Run Profile One has been successfully completed.”

The car reached 160km/h, but is theoretically capable of going 10 times as fast.

Testing was delayed by difficulties starting the car, which was flown from the UK to Johannesburg before being transported by truck to the 19km track laid out between SA’s borders with Namibia and Botswana.