TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on IGNITION
Watch these great shows on DStv channel 189
26 - 31 October 2019
Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.
OVERHAULIN'
A team of ace mechanics and designers transforms mundane or even junky autos into unique custom cars under the watchful eye of auto design legend Chip Foose.
- Broadcast times: Saturday 9:00pm; Tuesday 8:00pm
WATCH THE TRAILER:
Wheels That Fail
On this episode of WTF, wild dash cam collisions from highways around the world, an unimaginable three way accident that ends with balloons, and homemade redneck jumps that will take your breath away.
- Broadcast times: Saturday 9:30pm; Friday 10:30pm
WATCH THE TRAILER:
IGNITION GT
This week on IGNITION GT, Ernest Page gets behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan. We round-up the latest news in the bakkie world, including the all-new Isuzu D-Max and we talk supercar SUVs with Aston Martin’s DBX.
- Broadcast times: Sunday 4pm; Wednesday 8:30pm
WATCH THE TRAILER: