The top 5 best-selling cars of all time

Popularity is an excellent measure when choosing which car to buy, says Nunben Dixon, head of Gumtree Auto. “If a car is popular, it will have good resale value and will likely have a good reputation for durability and quality. Most of us won’t keep a car for longer than five years, which is why it is so important to keep resale in mind.”

The most popular cars on a global scale (according to sales figures) are:

More than 50 years and 11 generations later, Corolla remains exceedingly popular. It is estimated that a Corolla is sold every 36 seconds. Locally, Toyota has already produced more than 1m units. As a reliable, but sporty, family car it should be no surprise that it makes up close to a quarter of Toyota’s global sales.



