TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition

Watch these great shows on DStv channel 189

03 October 2019
Image: IGNITION

5 - 11 October 2019

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.

Garage Squad

Danielle's 1968 Chevy Camaro 327 convertible was her dream car, but now it's her nightmare needing an overhaul from bumper to bumper. She lost all hope. Can the Garage Squad rescue her Camaro?

  • Broadcast times: Sunday 2pm; Monday 8pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Tuned In SA

This week Vic checks out a funky little VW Up in Jozi. The Big Boss team beefs up Paulina’s body kit and Leon goes for a ride in an R33 GTR.

  • Broadcast times: Sunday 6pm; Friday 8pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Accident Investigator

A couple is left for dead on a deserted stretch of road after a horrific head on crash. Police initially fear for the safety of the missing third party involved in the collision but the search soon turns into a manhunt.

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 7pm; Wednesday 6pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

