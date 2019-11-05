Gumtree Auto picked its top 5 dealerships for car collectors in SA

Classic cars are generally defined as vehicles that are 20 years or older but any collectable or notable car can be deemed a classic. South Africans are notorious petrolheads and there are dozens of dealerships providing restoration and stock for vintage enthusiasts.

Gumtree Auto picked its favourites:

Creative Rides, Bryanston

Creative Rides’ impressive showroom includes a 1956 Triumph, Cobra replica, 1950s pick-ups and a range of perfectly restored classics from the 1940s to the early 2000s. Currently there is a 1957 Buick Century drawing attention, with rocket-shaped wings, oversized bumper, chrome and red and white finishes inside and out. While it’s old, it’s far from slow. Boasting a 364 cubic inch V8 engine, power steering and power brakes, you can fully enjoy the ride.

Fouche Motors, Sandton

Fouche Motors is a must-see for fans of Ferrari. They currently stock a 2001 Ferrari Modena Spider, 2008 Ferrari Scuderia and a 2013 Ferrari California Cabriolet. There are plenty of other gems to be seen though, including a 1967 Ford GT350 V8 that has been fully restored and equipped with a sound system.