Gumtree Auto picked its top 5 dealerships for car collectors in SA
Five dealerships to visit if you love classic cars
Classic cars are generally defined as vehicles that are 20 years or older but any collectable or notable car can be deemed a classic. South Africans are notorious petrolheads and there are dozens of dealerships providing restoration and stock for vintage enthusiasts.
Gumtree Auto picked its favourites:
Creative Rides, Bryanston
Creative Rides’ impressive showroom includes a 1956 Triumph, Cobra replica, 1950s pick-ups and a range of perfectly restored classics from the 1940s to the early 2000s. Currently there is a 1957 Buick Century drawing attention, with rocket-shaped wings, oversized bumper, chrome and red and white finishes inside and out. While it’s old, it’s far from slow. Boasting a 364 cubic inch V8 engine, power steering and power brakes, you can fully enjoy the ride.
Fouche Motors, Sandton
Fouche Motors is a must-see for fans of Ferrari. They currently stock a 2001 Ferrari Modena Spider, 2008 Ferrari Scuderia and a 2013 Ferrari California Cabriolet. There are plenty of other gems to be seen though, including a 1967 Ford GT350 V8 that has been fully restored and equipped with a sound system.
Route 101 Classic Car Centre, Boksburg
Route 101 has a range of rare classics on display – many come equipped with Heritage certificates and are real investment items. Some of the favourites include a 1967 Spitfire, 1965 Austin Healey and a gorgeous 1955 Jaguar SK.
Feathers Investment Cars, Paarl
Pop into Feathers and you can see cars you’re not likely to see anywhere else, including a Ford T Bucket Hotrod, a 1990 AC Cobra hardtop and 1939 Chevrolet Master Coupe. While the cars are vintage they are not meant for your granny, as they love to say. The dealership's stock is varied but largely favours performance vehicles.
Crossley & Webb, Cape Town
It’s no surprise that Crossley & Webb has become a popular Cape Town coffee shop. Its barista will whip up cups of java while you browse its collection of impressive rides or watch restoration in process in the workshop next door.
In addition to impressive Ferraris, the dealership also stocks rare cars such as the 2008 Ariel Atom 3. Crossley & Webb also stores cars for a number of private clients, which further extends its showroom.
As with all dealerships, most don’t mind tyre-kickers and punctures, but always keep a slight distance. The most common damage done to showroom classics are inadvertently caused by fans leaning against cars to take pictures – keys in your pocket, zips or buttons can scratch the paint – so exercise caution to avoid an unexpected bill.
This article was paid for by Gumtree South Africa.